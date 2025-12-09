Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

36 mins ago

In a rare Piers Morgan win, far-right Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes was utterly dragged on the TV host’s talk show as he admitted to being a virgin at the age of 27.

While being a virgin at any age is nothing shameful, there’s something almost poetic about a well-renowned misogynist’s failures in the bedroom. Enter Nicholas Joseph Fuentes, an edgelord ragebaiter whose primary function in life is being an objectively foul person.

In the past, Nick has brought us lines like “a lot of women want to be raped”, “your body, our choice”, and wanting to marry a child bride because “right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.”

Even with just those few lines, and trust me, there are thousands more, it’s not particularly surprising that the internet collectively dragged Nick Fuentes after his interview with Piers Morgan.

“Are you actually attracted to women?” Piers asked him, to which Nick responded, “I am attracted to women.”

Though Piers questioned if he was secretly gay, Nick continued on: “No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that.”

Piers went on to brand him “a misogynist old dinosaur”, adding: “I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes? ‘All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?”

At this point, Nick said, “No, absolutely not”, to which Piers rudely jabbed, “Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid.”

Entering the stuttering ramble stage of the viral interview, Nick attempted to explain: “I tell my followers to get married all the time. I tell them that it’s best for everybody to get married, and I think that’s the only way that you can have sex

“We have to do it in spite of the fact that they are annoying, we have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land.”

This is not the first time Nick Fuentes has spoken about being a virgin

Nick Fuentes, who identifies as a proud incel, has long admitted to being a virgin. He first spoke out about it last year, referencing his Catholic faith as the primary reason and not the fact most women find him abhorrent.

“Well, I’m Catholic, so I’m waiting for marriage. Also, you know, I’m kind of like an autistic guy,” he said on the Hodgetwins Podcast. “I’m kind of an antisocial person. I think to do what I do, you kind of have to, ‘cause I have been to—you know, not to not to be totally self-righteous or whatever—but I am totally ostracized because of my views.”

Featured image credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored