Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Kieran Galpin | News

In a rare Piers Morgan win, far-right Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes was utterly dragged on the TV host’s talk show as he admitted to being a virgin at the age of 27.

While being a virgin at any age is nothing shameful, there’s something almost poetic about a well-renowned misogynist’s failures in the bedroom. Enter Nicholas Joseph Fuentes, an edgelord ragebaiter whose primary function in life is being an objectively foul person.

In the past, Nick has brought us lines like “a lot of women want to be raped”, “your body, our choice”, and wanting to marry a child bride because “right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.”

Even with just those few lines, and trust me, there are thousands more, it’s not particularly surprising that the internet collectively dragged Nick Fuentes after his interview with Piers Morgan.

“Are you actually attracted to women?” Piers asked him, to which Nick responded, “I am attracted to women.”

Though Piers questioned if he was secretly gay, Nick continued on: “No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that.”

Piers went on to brand him “a misogynist old dinosaur”, adding: “I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes? ‘All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?”

At this point, Nick said, “No, absolutely not”, to which Piers rudely jabbed, “Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid.”

Entering the stuttering ramble stage of the viral interview, Nick attempted to explain: “I tell my followers to get married all the time. I tell them that it’s best for everybody to get married, and I think that’s the only way that you can have sex

“We have to do it in spite of the fact that they are annoying, we have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land.”

This is not the first time Nick Fuentes has spoken about being a virgin

Nick Fuentes, who identifies as a proud incel, has long admitted to being a virgin. He first spoke out about it last year, referencing his Catholic faith as the primary reason and not the fact most women find him abhorrent.

“Well, I’m Catholic, so I’m waiting for marriage. Also, you know, I’m kind of like an autistic guy,” he said on the Hodgetwins Podcast. “I’m kind of an antisocial person. I think to do what I do, you kind of have to, ‘cause I have been to—you know, not to not to be totally self-righteous or whatever—but I am totally ostracized because of my views.”

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season

