The Tab

Seven student friendly ways to summon the Christmas spirit in Bristol

Ways to make deadline-induced panic feel a little more Christmassy

Emma Burke | Guides

It’s that time of the year again, Clifton Village has turned its fairy lights up to full wattage and the Christmas countdown has arrived dragging with it the annual gift of deadline cheer. But fear not, whether you’re drowning in summatives or just trying to survive the ASS seat crisis, here’s a student-friendly guide on how to embrace the Christmas cheer during this bleak time.

The last supper

In what most closely resembles the antichrist: Your flat kitchen, you and your housemates have an annual chance to transform chaos into “festive dining.” Armed with Sainsbury’s Stamford Street range (the culinary equivalent of saying “I tried”), the time has come to divide and conquer the sacred roast dinner.

One person burns the potatoes, another undercooks the pigs in blankets and someone inevitably forgets the gravy until it’s too late. By the end, you’ll all be crammed around the table for what is most likely the first (and only) group dining experience of the year. Nothing says Christmas quite like a culinary disaster so dire it makes you wish you were back in catered halls.

Decorate the tree

Now for the sacred ritual of decorating the flat Christmas tree, typically a cheap plastic twig that has lost more branches than it has left. Gather your flatmates to assemble a random selection of unfitting decorations.

Do not worry if you don’t have a tree lying around, the Downs provides ample opportunities to repurpose fallen branches and more quirky lookalikes. There’s nothing that screams Christmas tree more than a lopsided stick with no leaves. Just add baubles.

Homemade decorations

Relax and unwind from your day spent procrastinating in the ASS with some good old-fashioned arts and crafts. From paper snowflakes to dried oranges hung on string, replace the weeks of clutter build up with beautiful handmade decorations. Just be careful to ensure you do not peel off your landlord’s slap-dash paint job when taking them down post-festive season.

Christmas movie marathon

As pub nights become increasingly unaffordable, why not stay in and romanticise huddling around a laptop screen to binge the Christmas classics?

Get cosy under layers of blankets and enjoy the feeling of closeness and unity gained from such an intimate affair. Undoubtedly every house has the culprit that feels the need to narrate every scene, but sit back, relax and try to enjoy the overplayed Christmas relics.

Tour the Christmas markets

Bristol’s Cabot Circus may not be on your top five Christmas holiday get-aways, but it would be wrong not to make your way down and check out their Christmas markets. Yes, it is exactly the same as last year but it is customary for a visit.

If this really doesn’t tempt you, you may want to consider broadening your horizons by taking a train to Cardiff or Bath, which offer far more impressive Christmas displays and plenty more overpriced gift ideas.

Secret Santa

Hang the stockings on your fireplace (or whatever your student house counts as one), because Santa is coming early. Fight with your flatmates about re-drawing the ballot, set an outrageously low price limit and witness the horror unfold.

This is the perfect opportunity to make someone’s face light up, and not necessarily with joy. Gift ideas may include the standard fluffy socks from Primark. If you’re feeling really generous and the budget is high, treat your flatmate to a brand new bottle of olive oil, I know it’s on every student’s wishlist this year.

Head to the ASS armed with a festive meal deal and playlist

Finally, for all the students who are too bogged down by deadlines to partake in house festivities, dig out your best Christmas playlist and grab yourself a Christmas edition meal deal on your way to the library. There’s no need to impersonate the grinch, stick on Mariah and crack open something cranberry-flavoured. Let yourself lean into the season.

Emma Burke | Guides
