These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

If you have read Mona Kasten’s Save Me and loved season one of Maxton Hall, you’ll know it was pretty faithful to the book. Clearly, that worked because everyone loved it. Even before season two was released, season three had already been confirmed.

But despite the success of season one, Maxton Hall season two isn’t following the second book, Save You, completely. The show has made some surprising changes, especially when it comes to James and a few key side characters.

So, here are the seven biggest book to TV show changes in Maxton Hall season two so far.

1. James’ car crash

In episode one, after his mother’s funeral, James steals a car, speeds away, and ends up flipping it. It’s a dramatic moment that shows how shaken he is after his father tells him he’s a disappointment.

In the book, this doesn’t happen. After the funeral, James instead decides to stop drinking and starts working out to cope, while supporting his sister Lydia. No car crash, no emergency room visit.

2. Aunt Ophelia’s role

The show increases Aunt Ophelia’s presence. She approaches Ruby and James at the funeral, argues with Mortimer, and later witnesses James’ car crash. She also has heated interactions at the hospital and stays involved with the twins from that point on.

In the book, Lydia only briefly sees Ophelia at the funeral. After that, Mortimer prevents any contact, and she doesn’t appear again.

3. James’ therapy journey

In episodes two and three, James visits a therapist after Ruby asks him to get help. He opens up about losing Ruby and works on himself, both for Ruby and for his own growth.

This does not happen in the book. While James does try to earn Ruby’s forgiveness, he does not seek professional help before they get back together.

4. The gala and Alice Campbell

In the show, Ruby and James must raise $40,000 to throw a charity gala. Ruby organises an art auction, and James uses his connections to secure the rest. Alice Campbell is involved as a speaker, and James helps Ruby manage the event. The ballroom is even temporarily left in chaos before James and the lacrosse team save the day.

In the book, they don’t need to raise any money. The PTA provides a “huge budget,” and the gala isn’t tied to Alice Campbell’s foundation. There is also no fire or major setup disaster.

5. Mr. Sutton’s promotion

In the show, Lydia keeps her pregnancy secret and distances herself from Mr. Sutton, who is promoted to Deputy Principal in episode three. This adds more reason for her to keep away.

In the book, Lydia’s contact with Mr. Sutton is limited, and he does not receive a promotion, so the story is less tense in this regard.

6. James’ gala speech

Episode three features a heartfelt speech by James at the gala, where he talks about his grief and his readiness to love again. Ruby becomes emotional, and his father interrupts before they can speak much.

This scene does not appear in the book. In Save You, James does have a key conversation with Ruby at the gala, but there is no public speech or additional drama.

7. Elaine’s party and Ruby’s scholarship

Episode four adds new events: Elaine hosts a party, and Ruby visits Alice’s London office, receiving both a scholarship to Oxford and a part-time job with the foundation.

In the book, Ruby does not attend Alice’s office at this point, and Elaine’s party does not happen. Ruby has fewer opportunities at this stage compared to the show.