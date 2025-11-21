The Tab

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

The scenes are so different

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

If you have read Mona Kasten’s Save Me and loved season one of Maxton Hall, you’ll know it was pretty faithful to the book. Clearly, that worked because everyone loved it. Even before season two was released, season three had already been confirmed.

But despite the success of season one, Maxton Hall season two isn’t following the second book, Save You, completely. The show has made some surprising changes, especially when it comes to James and a few key side characters.

So, here are the seven biggest book to TV show changes in Maxton Hall season two so far.

1. James’ car crash

book TV show changes Maxton Hall season two

via Amazon Prime

In episode one, after his mother’s funeral, James steals a car, speeds away, and ends up flipping it. It’s a dramatic moment that shows how shaken he is after his father tells him he’s a disappointment.

In the book, this doesn’t happen. After the funeral, James instead decides to stop drinking and starts working out to cope, while supporting his sister Lydia. No car crash, no emergency room visit.

2. Aunt Ophelia’s role

book TV show changes Maxton Hall season two

via Amazon Prime

The show increases Aunt Ophelia’s presence. She approaches Ruby and James at the funeral, argues with Mortimer, and later witnesses James’ car crash. She also has heated interactions at the hospital and stays involved with the twins from that point on.

In the book, Lydia only briefly sees Ophelia at the funeral. After that, Mortimer prevents any contact, and she doesn’t appear again.

3. James’ therapy journey

Most Read

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne and mum Sharon both dragged this ‘sick’ celeb they cannot stand

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

book TV show changes Maxton Hall season two

via Amazon Prime

In episodes two and three, James visits a therapist after Ruby asks him to get help. He opens up about losing Ruby and works on himself, both for Ruby and for his own growth.

This does not happen in the book. While James does try to earn Ruby’s forgiveness, he does not seek professional help before they get back together.

4. The gala and Alice Campbell

book TV show changes Maxton Hall season two

via Amazon Prime

In the show, Ruby and James must raise $40,000 to throw a charity gala. Ruby organises an art auction, and James uses his connections to secure the rest. Alice Campbell is involved as a speaker, and James helps Ruby manage the event. The ballroom is even temporarily left in chaos before James and the lacrosse team save the day.

In the book, they don’t need to raise any money. The PTA provides a “huge budget,” and the gala isn’t tied to Alice Campbell’s foundation. There is also no fire or major setup disaster.

5. Mr. Sutton’s promotion

via Amazon Prime

In the show, Lydia keeps her pregnancy secret and distances herself from Mr. Sutton, who is promoted to Deputy Principal in episode three. This adds more reason for her to keep away.

In the book, Lydia’s contact with Mr. Sutton is limited, and he does not receive a promotion, so the story is less tense in this regard.

6. James’ gala speech

via Amazon Prime

Episode three features a heartfelt speech by James at the gala, where he talks about his grief and his readiness to love again. Ruby becomes emotional, and his father interrupts before they can speak much.

This scene does not appear in the book. In Save You, James does have a key conversation with Ruby at the gala, but there is no public speech or additional drama.

7. Elaine’s party and Ruby’s scholarship

via Amazon Prime

Episode four adds new events: Elaine hosts a party, and Ruby visits Alice’s London office, receiving both a scholarship to Oxford and a part-time job with the foundation.

In the book, Ruby does not attend Alice’s office at this point, and Elaine’s party does not happen. Ruby has fewer opportunities at this stage compared to the show.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Book TV Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Jenny Han Summer I Turned Pretty movie

It’s happening! Everything Jenny Han has said about the new The Summer I Turned Pretty movie

Latest

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different