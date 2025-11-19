All the adorable things Aitch has said about his ‘life changing’ relationship with sister Gracie

2 days ago

One person who has completely changed the life Aitch leads is his sister, Gracie. He’s the first to admit it. Every time Aitch is asked about his sister in interviews, he’s overcome with pride and can’t wait to talk about her. He’s already spoken about her whilst he’s been in the I’m A Celeb jungle, too.

Aitch’s younger sister Gracie is 16, and was born with Down’s syndrome. He’s said that’s made her “fearless” and the most incredible person to be around. The siblings have a really close bond, and he often posts pictures with her, and talks about what it was like growing up alongside her, and how she approaches life.

‘It’s a blessing’

Aitch has always said that there are so many negative connotations surrounding disabilities, but he has only ever seen the good in his sister’s condition. It’s a “blessing” to them.

He recently spoke about how he was joining the I’m A Celeb jungle, and wanted to raise awareness surrounding Down’s syndrome. “I don’t want anyone to be like disheartened or feel sh*t if they do find out someone in the family’s got Down’s syndrome. It’s a blessing,” he told The Daily Mail.

“You’re going to have the best time of your life as long as you’re spending it with that person. My main thing, really and truly, is I don’t want Down’s syndrome to be seen as a negative thing.

“I don’t want anyone to go like, ‘Oh yeah, my kid’s got Down’s syndrome, or my sister’s got Down syndrome.’ And anyone to have the reply of, ‘Oh, I’m sorry to hear that’ because it’s just definitely not the case. They’re the best people in the world.”

Aitch said he ‘wouldn’t be half the person he is’ without sister Gracie

Aitch recently appeared on Jamie Laing’s podcast, and was asked about his sister Gracie. “Legend. The GOAT,” he said of her.

“I wouldn’t even be half the person I am if she wasn’t here,” he said. “She actually teaches you lessons that you don’t even realise till after. She always used to grab my face before I used to go to bed and just go, ‘Harrison, don’t be afraid’.” He said out of everyone in the room, you’d assume she’s the one who should be afraid, but that’s not the case.

When asked what having a family member with Down’s syndrome has taught him, Aitch said: “It’s taught me, and this sounds bad, but it taught me more to treat everyone the same. And to understand that everyone is a human.” He said Gracie has changed his life.

His two sisters are his heroes

Aitch has two sisters, Gracie and Hattie. At the Pride of Britain Awards, he was asked who his “personal heroes” are. Aitch replied: “Hard question this, because if I say my dad my mum’s gonna be fuming, and if I say my mum my dad’s gonna be fuming. So I’m going to say my sisters actually. Both my sisters, the twins, Hattie and Gracie.

“Gracie is my hero because she’s just an absolute soldier. Just what she’s been through, and all that. She just lights up every room she walks in. So she’s my hero.

“Hattie, she’s just like, I thought I was the superstar in my family but she’s going to be the superstar in the family. She’s just the one. She also brightens up the room in a different way. Even how well she’s handled Gracie’s situation, them two are my heroes, even though they do me head in sometimes they’re my heroes.”

‘She takes over the whole room’

In one interview, Aitch was asked if his sister Gracie is confident. He said yes, and added: “She’d come in here and take over the whole room.” He joked that she has enough confidence to walk right in and steal snacks from the snack fridge over the other side of the room. No questions asked.

Aitch has a song dedicated to his sister

Aitch’s song, My G, is dedicated to Gracie. All the money raised goes to Down’s Syndrome Association (DSA). Some of the lyrics say: “You light up the room, Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G, And if the world is cruel, I will be the last one standing here to protect you, Don’t grow up too soon.

“You’re my biggest blessing, what a life that I’ve been granted, One in a million, couldn’t try it if we planned it.”

He also climbed Kilimanjaro for the DSA

As well as the song, Aitch climbed Kilimanjaro in aid of the DSA. In a post on Instagram he thanked everyone who had donated, and added: “My sister Gracie lights everyone’s world up every time she meets someone and people like her deserve equal opportunities just like me and you. So I’ll be offline for a lil bit while me and the team go smash this mountain’s head in. When I’m back it’s go time! Love you all. Love you Gracie.”

