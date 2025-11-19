The Tab
I'm A Celeb star Aitch and his sister Gracie

All the adorable things Aitch has said about his ‘life changing’ relationship with sister Gracie

16-year-old Gracie was born with Down’s syndrome

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

One person who has completely changed the life Aitch leads is his sister, Gracie. He’s the first to admit it. Every time Aitch is asked about his sister in interviews, he’s overcome with pride and can’t wait to talk about her. He’s already spoken about her whilst he’s been in the I’m A Celeb jungle, too.

Aitch’s younger sister Gracie is 16, and was born with Down’s syndrome. He’s said that’s made her “fearless” and the most incredible person to be around. The siblings have a really close bond, and he often posts pictures with her, and talks about what it was like growing up alongside her, and how she approaches life.

‘It’s a blessing’

Aitch has always said that there are so many negative connotations surrounding disabilities, but he has only ever seen the good in his sister’s condition. It’s a “blessing” to them.

He recently spoke about how he was joining the I’m A Celeb jungle, and wanted to raise awareness surrounding Down’s syndrome. “I don’t want anyone to be like disheartened or feel sh*t if they do find out someone in the family’s got Down’s syndrome. It’s a blessing,” he told The Daily Mail.

“You’re going to have the best time of your life as long as you’re spending it with that person. My main thing, really and truly, is I don’t want Down’s syndrome to be seen as a negative thing.

“I don’t want anyone to go like, ‘Oh yeah, my kid’s got Down’s syndrome, or my sister’s got Down syndrome.’ And anyone to have the reply of, ‘Oh, I’m sorry to hear that’ because it’s just definitely not the case. They’re the best people in the world.”

Aitch said he ‘wouldn’t be half the person he is’ without sister Gracie

@greatcompanypodcast

What Aitch learned from his sister Gracie with Down Syndrome. To watch the full episode search ‘great company podcast Aitch’ on YouTube, Spotify or Apple. #aitch #rapper #downsyndromeawareness #gracie #jamielaing #greatcompany #clips #mindset #downsyndrome

♬ original sound – Great Company

Aitch recently appeared on Jamie Laing’s podcast, and was asked about his sister Gracie. “Legend. The GOAT,” he said of her.

“I wouldn’t even be half the person I am if she wasn’t here,” he said. “She actually teaches you lessons that you don’t even realise till after. She always used to grab my face before I used to go to bed and just go, ‘Harrison, don’t be afraid’.” He said out of everyone in the room, you’d assume she’s the one who should be afraid, but that’s not the case.

When asked what having a family member with Down’s syndrome has taught him, Aitch said: “It’s taught me, and this sounds bad, but it taught me more to treat everyone the same. And to understand that everyone is a human.” He said Gracie has changed his life.

His two sisters are his heroes

Aitch has two sisters, Gracie and Hattie. At the Pride of Britain Awards, he was asked who his “personal heroes” are. Aitch replied: “Hard question this, because if I say my dad my mum’s gonna be fuming, and if I say my mum my dad’s gonna be fuming. So I’m going to say my sisters actually. Both my sisters, the twins, Hattie and Gracie.

“Gracie is my hero because she’s just an absolute soldier. Just what she’s been through, and all that. She just lights up every room she walks in. So she’s my hero.

“Hattie, she’s just like, I thought I was the superstar in my family but she’s going to be the superstar in the family. She’s just the one. She also brightens up the room in a different way. Even how well she’s handled Gracie’s situation, them two are my heroes, even though they do me head in sometimes they’re my heroes.”

@aitch12

Gracie seems happy that I made a song about her ♥️ #myg #newmusic #rap

♬ My G – Aitch & Ed Sheeran

‘She takes over the whole room’

In one interview, Aitch was asked if his sister Gracie is confident. He said yes, and added: “She’d come in here and take over the whole room.” He joked that she has enough confidence to walk right in and steal snacks from the snack fridge over the other side of the room. No questions asked.

Aitch has a song dedicated to his sister

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @aitch

Aitch’s song, My G, is dedicated to Gracie. All the money raised goes to Down’s Syndrome Association (DSA). Some of the lyrics say: “You light up the room, Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G,  And if the world is cruel, I will be the last one standing here to protect you, Don’t grow up too soon.

“You’re my biggest blessing, what a life that I’ve been granted,  One in a million, couldn’t try it if we planned it.”

He also climbed Kilimanjaro for the DSA

As well as the song, Aitch climbed Kilimanjaro in aid of the DSA. In a post on Instagram he thanked everyone who had donated, and added: “My sister Gracie lights everyone’s world up every time she meets someone and people like her deserve equal opportunities just like me and you. So I’ll be offline for a lil bit while me and the team go smash this mountain’s head in. When I’m back it’s go time! Love you all. Love you Gracie.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

More on: Celebrity I'm a Celebrity Music Reality TV TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The three strange items I’m A Celeb cast are actually allowed to bring with them to camp

Aitch and Ginge’s close friendship before I’m A Celeb, and how they know each other

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Latest

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder