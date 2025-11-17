The Tab
Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Before Angry Ginge made a huge success of himself and built a massive following online, he lived in conditions worse than a bushtucker trial. And that’s not me being savage but by his own admission. He is probs welcoming the comfort of a few stray rats, a nice hammock and a campfire with open arms after putting up with truly horrible living conditions in his past when he was first starting out – he didn’t even have a door handle or a shower. Trying times indeed. Now he’s very famous to anyone who isn’t a boomer or a millennial and he’s about to get even more famous, but here’s a look inside the past disgusting flat of Angry Ginge that he’s spoken about candidly before I’m A Celeb 2025.

It was only £350 a month – for a reason 

Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, hails from Salford, Greater Manchester. Funnily enough, that’s where I live now. But unlike the good vibes in my Quays flat – albeit not without its own sagas in a very old listed building – Angry Ginge used to live in a council house whilst he saved to buy somewhere better and it was absolutely hellish.

Speaking on a podcast in 2023, Ginge said “The place I live in is an absolute s***hole. If you go on TikTok and put in ‘AngryGinge’s pub’ – because people say I live in a pub – that’s how much of s***hole it is.”

He went on to detail all the things that were wrong with it and it makes the bushtucker trials look like a luxury holiday. “Windows single-glazed, don’t have a shower, carpets have been down for 30 years, wallpaper’s coming off the walls – but I’m staying there so I can save up to get a house. But the rent there is £350 a month, which is an absolute bargain, which is why I’m not complaining about the roof, the f***ing mould.”

@angryginge13The memories 😭♬ original sound – angryginge13

This is what Sabrina Carpenter was singing about when she wrote House Tour. There’s a TikTok of Angry Ginge giving people a tour of just how bad his flat was before I’m A Celeb 2025 and it’s what nightmares are made of.

In it, he tours us around the room which features mould, peeling wallpaper, no door handle and some cardboard soundproofing that looks like it would keep a grand total of NO sound out. This is the space where he first set up his content and started to make a name for himself. He’s come such a long way, honestly.

