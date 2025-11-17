Goodbye seasonal sadness: Here are six Exeter activities that will actually cheer you up

2 hours ago

Winter is upon us: The raincoats are out, hot chocolate cravings are in full swing and the motivation to get moving is non-existent (I personally cannot get through another 5:30pm lecture in the dark).

But there is hope – the high-street lights are sparkling, speakers are ringing bells and festivity is just around the corner. It is the perfect time to have some fun with friends and recharge for the exam season.

Even if the weather gives you blues, here are a few ideas which are sure to inspire you to get out and make the most of the week!

1. Spend an evening at a games cafe

Board games scream cosy weather. If you’re searching for a new spot to hit with your friends, the Boards – Game Bar and Restaurant on South St might just be the place for you.

Simply take a seat, pick from a wide selection of board games and grab a bite while you fight for the win. Otherwise, check out the board games at Devonshire House as a study break or a more budget-friendly option.

2. Make your flat festive

When was the last time you did something as a flat? I mean really did something together.

Since we’re all staying in and feeling a little lonely, it is time for the plan to make it out of the group chat. So drag out the flat’s introvert, gather all the paint, look up some Pinterest inspo and get decorating for some quality time with your flatmates.

Gloomy weather is the time to connect and recharge to make sure everyone’s doing okay. Re-fuel for the week ahead and bring in some festivity into your place in the meantime.

3. Study at a cute cafe

These weeks are the time to cram all that material you’re behind on, but why not make it fun?

Go to your favourite spot in the city and set up a study day for yourself. Or check out that cafe you’ve always wanted to go to.

Hyde and Seek is a cafe my friends love to study at, complete with all the cosy vibes for the winter season. Plus, it’ll give you an excuse to get out of bed and be productive – it’s a win-win.

4. ESCAPE with your friends

Need a break from studying but tired of going over the same gossip? This week, challenge your friends to escape with you at the many escape rooms Exeter has to offer.

If you’re not much for staying in then this one’s for you. You might not be able to escape but it’s sure to leave you with some hilarious memories.

5. Have a ‘cosy day’ by yourself

Picture yourself bundled up in blankets with a hot drink in one hand and a book in the other while it softly rains outside – that’s the recipe for a perfect evening in.

Save up some “me time” one of these days and dedicate a day to self-care activities. From baking brownies to facemasks and Christmas movie marathons, the choices are endless. Plan a whole day of whatever cosy activities you love and schedule in some self-care this week.

6. Watch a late night film

If you’re looking for a low-effort night out, keep up the warm vibes with a late night film at the theatre. Especially if you’re not a fan of partying but still want something to do this is perfect.

Lots of snacks and a bunch of relaxation make for the perfect night with friends or even a solo date to reward yourself for working so hard in the day. In fact, it’s a great way to wind down after studying without disturbing your tight schedule.