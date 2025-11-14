The MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have gone back to their day jobs after the show

5 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 is almost over, and a lot of the cast have gone back to their day jobs after the show. It’s been one hell of a series, with so much drama, but it all has to end eventually. Some of the cast have a new life as influencers after the experiment, while others have returned to the same thing they were doing before TV fame.

So, here’s a full rundown of all the cast members we know have gone back to their old careers.

Nelly

Nelly has gone back to her job as a cosmetic dentist at at one of Manchester’s top dental clinics, Kissdental. She specialises in veneers, composite bonding, Invisalign and whitening, and has been back posting pictures of her work on Instagram after the experiment. She’s even advertising a Black Friday offer on veneers right now.

Maeve

After MAFS, Maeve is back working her job as an aesthetics practitioner too. She runs her own business called Maeve Francesca Aesthetics and does a range of different treatments including lip filler, botox, dermaplaning, skin boosters and jaw filler. She runs her own training academy too, and aims to “transform skin” and “boost confidence”.

Rebecca

Maeve isn’t the only aesthetics practitioner this year. Rebecca also has her own clinic called Burrows Lane Aesthetics Clinic at her home in Liverpool, offering anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, skin boosters and vitamin injections. Throughout the experiment, she was very clear that she wouldn’t give it up, and she’s gone back there after MAFS UK.

Leisha

Intruder bride Leisha manages a dental practice, and she’s gone back to doing that after the experiment too. She revealed this in a TikTok video just after her honeymoon episodes aired, saying: “I’m gonna do a full debrief of the plane situation but I’ve got to go to work this morning.”

Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth has gone back to life as a dancer after MAFS, although she’s also heavily plugging her new cameo where she’s literally charging people to give them pep talks. Over the summer, she danced with Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne at loads of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters and Hoopla Malta. Big flex!

Joe

Joe was working as a personal trainer before MAFS, and he’s now doing that but even bigger and better than before. He’s just launched his own online coaching business and app called Joe & The Gym where he works with a limited number of people one to one.

