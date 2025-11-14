Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

5 hours ago

Everyone knows Fake Taxi, the iconic adult brand where passengers get more than just a lift, but few know what really goes on behind the wheel. In a new interview with LadBible, the founder Jonathan “JT” Todd revealed all.

Before porn, JT dabbled in all sorts of ventures, from solar-powered water purifiers to tech startups. Then in 2006, he co-founded YouPorn, one of the first adult tube sites. At its peak, it pulled in 370 million visits a month, ranking among the world’s top 30 most visited websites.

But managing that much content? A nightmare. “It got too big and too hard to handle,” JT told LadBible. So he sold YouPorn and launched a network of pay sites, with Fake Taxi becoming the crown jewel. The concept? Simple, cheap, and surprisingly brilliant: Filming in a car.

After three years in the UK, the crew moved to Prague, for one main reason: “It’s not illegal to film people being paid to have sex in public, whereas it is in the UK.”

Plus, the performer pool in the UK was tiny, so flying European actors to Prague just made more sense.

Casting is where JT really shines. “We look for character,” he said. “You want it to feel real, like a movie.”

Drivers need charm; performers should look like the “girl next door”: “We embrace everything. Red hair, tattoos, all shapes and sizes. Nothing’s off-limits.”

Respect on set is non-negotiable: “Especially first-timers. Everyone on location is in full support. No one’s groaning or rolling their eyes.” Many crew members have stuck around for eight years, knowing the rules are respect above all.

JT occasionally takes friends for a ride in the Fake Taxi fleet, which are actual taxis: “The worse they are, the better. Sound editors hate squeaks or bangs, so we upgrade only when we have to.”

Why are the guys always in the back seat? “Most of our viewers, around 70%, are male,” JT explains. “It’s human nature to put yourself in that position.”

And it’s not all just cameras and car seats. The team recently launched a Fake Taxi cryptocurrency, letting people interact with performers, grab merch, and book private chats: “We’re taking Fake Taxi from the backseat to the blockchain.”

