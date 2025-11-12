Over a decade on from All About That Bass, inside Meghan Trainor’s huge transformation

3 hours ago

When Meghan Trainor arrived with the kind of breakthrough single most pop stars could only dream of. All About That Bass was everywhere, and Meghan Trainor was making her message known loud and clear – she didn’t look like other pop stars. It was filled with the early 2010s poptimism of self love and acceptance, filled with Little Mix-esque cheer and the kind of song you know school discos were pumping out like it was going out of fashion. And whilst All About That Bass certainly had its detractors due to the fact the self love anthem was quick to cuss down those with a slimmer frame, it made a household name of Meghan Trainor. In the decade since, her commercial success has fluctuated – but she has been on a transformation journey with it. In 2025, with Meghan Trainor about to embark on her new album era, the entirety of social media is fixated on her transformation.

All About That Bass

Meghan Trainor became a worldwide smash hit maker with All About That Bass, and with it came immense scrutiny of her looks and the message of her song – which some interpreted as a song that whilst it empowered bigger bodies it put down those with a slimmer frame. Responding to the backlash at the time, Meghan said “Yeah, I’m still getting flak. It’ll come for as long as the song lives, but for the most part people are relating to the self‑acceptance part of it, which is amazing, because that was my point.”

Her dark hair transformation

On her second album, Meghan Trainor had a reinvention. Which is of course, the modus operandi for any pop star – you have to make your eras distinct. Her dark hair era showed that her music this era had moved away from the bubblegum retro sound of her breakthrough and it had a slightly edgier vibe. Was still typical Meghan though!

For her next slew of albums, she was back blonde – and looked how we know her

Over a couple of slightly less commercially successful records and a Christmas album, Meghan Trainor found herself back in the spotlight in 2022 after Made You Look became her biggest hit in years thanks to TikTok. It was quintessentially her, and it was quite nostalgic seeing her have a hit in the same vein as All About That Bass.

This year, Meghan Trainor has had her biggest transformation yet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)





You don’t have to look very far online to see people discussing how much of a transformation Meghan Trainor has had as she embarks on this new era. Her weight loss has been drastic, and she seems really happy. Some of the discourse is mean and probing and everyone knows what they’re doing when they unpick her weight loss. But I suppose a lot of the conversation is examining how the person who was once the poster girl for curvier bodies in pop music has now shed that image.

Some posts are highlighting how in her most famous song Meghan Trainor sang “I won’t be no stick figure Barbie doll”. She looks gorgeous either way, and that’s always been the message.

