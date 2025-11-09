Meet Ross, the team leader for Edinburgh’s Dig Deep Kilimanjaro challenge

3 hours ago

In summer 2026, a team of Edinburgh students will undertake a climb of Mount Kilimanjaro – the world’s tallest free-standing mountain – as part of a fundraising project for charity Dig Deep.

Dig Deep is a charity which provides access to clean water, toilets and hygiene education to rural communities in Kenya through ethical fundraising projects, currently focusing on Bomet County.

We spoke to second-year Edinburgh University student Ross Brownlow who leads Edinburgh’s team for the climb.

Why did you want to lead a Dig Deep fundraiser?

“The facilities that Dig Deep provides access to are fundamental human rights that everyone should have. It’s the things we take for granted everyday – even the ability to turn on the tap and pour a glass of water – which not everyone actually has. I think we should use our privilege as students to help these people.”

“Team leaders get to participate in the ‘Project Visit’ where we see the work Dig Deep are doing firsthand, what the money that we fundraise is going towards and the change it creates. It feels very inspiring. It really puts everything into perspective.”

“A lot of people have a defeatist attitude about these problems because they can seem far removed or too big to solve. Dig Deep is great because they focus their work in Bomet County – an area that needs it most – rather than across the whole of Africa. Bomet used to be the most water deprived area in Africa but, due to Dig Deep, there’s been significant increase in water access. There’s still more work to be done though.”

Dig Deep run other fundraisers like skydiving and marathons too, so why Kilimanjaro?

“I love hiking, I love camping and I love being outdoors. It’s a great way to meet people too –what better way to make friends with people than being stuck on a mountain with them! It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity really. It’s an amazing thing to say that you’ve climbed Kilimanjaro, but it’s another amazing thing to say that you did it for charity.”

If I signed up, what would the next year look like for me?

“You’ll spend the next year working towards your fundraising target. We do big group fundraisers, and you’ll do individual fundraising too. Dig Deep has a dedicated fundraising officer who’s there to help you the whole time, as well as myself obviously!”

“We do loads of socials as well. We just did an Arthur’s Seat and pub social, and we’ve got a ceilidh coming up next week. There’s going to be pub quizzes, bake sales, charity performance events and we’ve got a Take Me Out night coming up too which is going to be so fun.”

The Edinburgh Kilimanjaro’s ceilidh is on Monday 10th November, with tickets on sale now in the @edinburghkili Instagram bio.

What kind of people would enjoy something like this? Do you need climbing experience?

“Anybody ambitious. I think reaching that summit after all the work I’ve put in is just going to be… wow. I can’t even put it into words really – definitely a top life experience for me.”

“Climbing experience doesn’t matter really. As much as Kilimanjaro is the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, the climb isn’t all that physically challenging. We take things very slowly – it’s four days up and two days down. It sounds ridiculous but it’s actually a great way to get into hiking.”

What’s the biggest thing you’ve gained from this experience?

“I think I’ve gained a lot of confidence. I’m way better at writing an email! I’ve spoken in lecture halls in front of crowds – my public speaking has definitely improved too.”

What’s the first thing you’ll eat when you get down from the summit?

“Probably a good old fish and chips. Or Wingstop. Yes, actually. It has to be Wingstop – with extra ranch sauce.”

Is there one picture that you think captures your experience doing the Dig Deep challenge so far?