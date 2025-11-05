The Tab

Edinburgh Clubbers of the Week: Thriller Edition

Edinburgh students went all out on Halloween weekend

Natalie Robertson | News

It’s that time of the year again where Edinburgh’s students forget about deadlines, coursework, and classes all in the name of Halloweek. I always thought it was one night of the year until I came to university. How wrong I was.

After a week of parties, Clubbers of the Week returns with a special edition to showcase some spooktacular outfit, scroll down if the hangxiety hasn’t scared you away.

Stunner of the week

Winner

Serving fairy FACE, fyi you should consider dropping out of uni and modelling x.

Runners Up

These costumes are giving me life, The Devil Wears Prada...so iconic

I just love when the whole friend group are stunning

Subway was clearly the hotspot for hotties wow

We all love a classic Wonder Woman.

Creeper of the week

Winner

This is how we all woke up looking (and feeling) on the 1st.

Runners-up

When I say I’m horsing around this is what I mean.

Nothing in life ever requires this expression.

You would’ve loved wanker of the week x.

Hero of the week

Winner

This snapshot is just heroic in itself, keep up the good work.

Runners-up

I just know he was dropping serious game, clearly successfully.

Last night a DJ saved my life.

We love an Oscar winner, Nolan letting off some steam.

Heroine of the week

Winner

The digital camera friend, you are doing gods work.

Runners-up

I know a baddie flexing her muscles when I see one.

The heroic ability to spot a camera from a distance.

Keeping the clubbers hydrated, task n a half.

WTF moment of the week

Winner

SO many questions that I don’t want the answers to.

Runners-up

I need to know the backstory of this, literally ravin rabbid.

Me when my friends tell me gossip that has nothing to do with me.

The photographer took his life in his hands this night.

Me looking at the last steak beak in Nicolson street Greggs x.

Unhappy clubber of the week

Winner

Hanging on by a thread, someone get her a drink asap.

Runners-up

The face paint, the frustration. Cinematic.

I just know the people around her were being insufferable.

When the bartender keeps taking orders but you were there first, at least you still have your Oscar babe.

You know you’re the main character (or maybe it’s the photographer)

Halloween costume of the week

Winners

10/10 the dedication is insane.

Runners-up

Do your employers know this is what you do with your work uniform?

Katy Perry is back from her space (and Canadian) ride, and looking great as always.

Photographer Credits

David Stewart: Subway Cowgate

Kealan Bond: Why Not Nightclub

Neil Stewart: Coco Boho

Natalie Robertson | News
