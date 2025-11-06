The Tab

‘I have a voice’: Miss Mexico responds after Miss Universe executive calls her a ‘dummy’

She’s now responded

Hebe Hancock | News

Miss Universe is already getting messy, and the competition hasn’t even started yet. Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, has spoken out after a heated exchange with Miss Universe Thailand executive Nawat Itsaragrisil went viral, showing him calling her a “dummy” during a pre-pageant meeting.

The confrontation unfolded during a livestreamed event in Thailand, where this year’s Miss Universe will be held on the 21st November. Itsaragrisil told contestants to “promote the host country” and warned them to “be careful” because “you are in Thailand, you are in a game”.

He then called out Bosch for allegedly refusing to take part in a social media shoot, claiming she was following her national director’s orders. Bosch stood up to deny it — but he cut her off, demanded she confirm she’d post about Thailand, and then called her a “dummy”.

When he allegedly told her to sit down, Bosch refused: “Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.”

Following the backlash, Itsaragrisil posted an apology video to Instagram, saying he was sorry if anyone felt “uncomfortable” or “affected” by the exchange.

Bosch later spoke to the media in a video shared by pageantry_com on Instagram, saying: “I think that’s not fair because I am here. I do everything okay. I don’t mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

She responded further in an interview shared on Instagram: “I just want to tell everyone in my country, here I am. I’m not afraid to speak out; my voice is here stronger than ever. I have a purpose, so many things to say, so many things to do.

“We’re in the 21st century, and I’m not a doll to be made up, styled and dressed up,” she continued. I came here to be voice for all the woman and girls who fight for causes. And I want to tell my country that I was fully to committed to this from day one.”

Miss Universe president Raul Rocha Cantú also issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil’s behavior, saying he “humiliated” and “intimidated” Bosch and that “the values of respect and dignity toward women” must be upheld.

The livestream appeared to show other contestants standing up and leaving the room in solidarity with Bosch.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@fatimaboschfdz

Hebe Hancock | News
