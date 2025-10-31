Ranking the MAFS UK 2025 couples by who’s most likely to *actually* stay friends

2 days ago

There’s only two weeks left of MAFS UK 2025, but we can already tell who won’t be staying friends. This season has been as dramatic as ever, from start to finish. We’ve had blazing rows, dramatic walkouts, and more commitment ceremony tears than anyone can count.

Let’s be real — there are some couples I cannot imagine being in the same room again. Cough cough, Julia-Ruth and Divarni. And Maeve and Joe? Yeah, they’re not texting each other Merry Christmas.

But surprisingly, a few pairs from this season actually seem on good enough terms to stay mates once the cameras stop rolling. Here’s a rundown of the couples who might just manage a friendly brunch post-experiment — and those who definitely won’t.

6. Leigh and Leah

I don’t see them lasting as a couple, but Leigh and Leah have been turning up to the same press events, smiling in the same group photos, and generally being able to handle a red carpet together without making it weird. They’ve clearly mastered the art of “we’re fine” energy — which is rarer than you’d think on this show.

5. Bailey and Rebecca

Hmm, I’m not quite sure if these two will end up working out. Rebecca and Bailey were once again on top of the world during the fifth commitment ceremony, but they did reveal they don’t have any ‘solid plans’ for when they leave the experiment. Even if it doesn’t work, Bailey said he could picture Rebecca meeting his daughter Bluebell, so I recon they’d keep in touch.

4. Paul and Anita

Paul and Anita had the self-awareness to bow out when it was obvious their relationship wasn’t going anywhere. No public fallouts, no nasty DMs — just maturity. Turns out, the saying “with age comes wisdom” actually applies to reality TV sometimes.

3. Dean and Sarah

Okay, their romance never really took off. But considering how things started (and the slightly shady comments Sarah made about Dean mid-experiment), the fact they’re now doing joint interviews and were even spotted having drinks together in London is kind of impressive.

2. Abi and John

To be honest, I have high hopes that Abi and John will stay more than friends. They just seem so nice! They’ve kept it mature, supportive and unbothered, even when surrounded by drama. Even if they don’t stay together, if anyone’s still exchanging birthday messages in 2026, it’s these two.

1. Keye and Davide

Honestly, I’m convinced these two are endgame. They’ve had their bumps, sure, but their communication and mutual respect make them feel like one of the few couples that might actually last. Even if they don’t, they’re the type to support each other months later.

Only time will tell if any of the MAFS UK 2025 cast will remain friends.

Featured image credit: Channel 4