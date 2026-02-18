Review: Ringing

5 hours ago

Within the intimate space of Pembroke New Cellars, the lights are dim and atmospheric. In the four corners of the room were four characters, surrounded by miscellaneous props and furniture that provided insight into their lives, lives that were clearly intertwined, yet fuelled by separation.

The group of siblings are all immediately characterisable – Clara as a troubled yet pious eldest daughter, Giselle as a put-together woman in STEM, John as an anxious and charming new father, and Carmen as an excitable university student. They are all on very different trajectories and have wildly different views on family, religion, reason, and particularly what they think about their parents. But what pulls them apart inevitably brings them together.

In a post-show interview, writer Aditi Rai Mei Ann Sia said they wanted to “write about a reconciliation of siblings” and about “how despite a lot of adversity… it’s possible for families that are broken or changed through trauma, to find each other through love.” Indeed, the play does a brilliant job of reflecting how integral a part siblings play in your life. Blood is thicker than water; those familial bonds can persist through intense feuds and carry you through grief.

“We are what’s left of him”

Clara: You can very clearly tell how type A Clara is. She attempts to take control and look after her siblings, but also aches for forgiveness and regrets her past. I notice a gap between who Clara is and who she wants to be, something we can all relate to. Juliette Imbert shines in this role: trust me, when she is stressed, you will be stressed too.

Giselle: Possibly my favourite sibling, Giselle is rational, reasonable and approaches her problems with scientific analogies. She is the voice of reason in her family and wants others to see that. Underneath her poised articulation, she yearns for acknowledgment and validation, something Gabrielle Kurniawan embodies with an engaging presence.

John: Director Edward Campbell said “John’s humour” was something they were most excited to see come to life onstage, and I wholly agree. All of John’s sides, from his anger to his paranoia to his playfulness, were palpable. Monty Bolton played the character with grace; his portrayal of John’s obsessive traits is a perfect example of what it means to “show not tell”. He also rightly told me that John “treats his siblings with a lot more care than he treats himself”, making for an emotional performance.

“I’d rather stay awake forever”

Carmen: Carmen will remind you of yourself as a fresher, promising yourself that “you’re fine, you’ll be fine”, but realising that living alone is indeed as difficult as everyone says it is. When Carmen is upset with herself and cries on stage, Isadora Vargas Mafort gives the audience (and yes, I mean me) chills.

The most engaging part of the play for me was a phone call between Giselle and Clara. Harsh words are exchanged and miscommunication ensues. The actors portrayed the frustration of misjudging someone, and having them misjudge you, effectively and poignantly. Aditi’s script faces head-on the hard truth of loving someone but not necessarily looking up to them, respecting them or even liking them. Watching Ringing reminds you that family can sometimes be about acceptance, even without understanding.

“I love you; I care about you; I don’t want to talk to you”

I believe Ringing is definitely a worthwhile watch, most of all for its relatability. In a post-show interview with Isadora (Carmen), she notes we have an innovative “balanced stage”, but also “the balance of humour with sad aspects. Of anger at others versus anger at yourself. Of grief versus also reflecting happily on the past.” The cast acts with the tenderness of real siblings; I particularly loved when Carmen picked up the phone with a “Hey b*tch!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📞 RINGING 📞 Pembroke Week 4 Mainshow (@ringing_pem_4)





As Isadora says, “having to stay connected to people through calls – that’s something that’s very relatable”. The play is about navigating hard decisions, especially when they’re not in your control. In foregrounding “what it’s like to love people at a distance”, it immerses you in an intense family drama full of both realism and dramatics. Go and watch this incredible piece of student-written theatre while you can.

4/5 stars

Ringing is showing at Pembroke New Cellars from 17th-21st February 2026. Get your tickets here.

Featured image via Unsplash