Do 12/15 of these specific things and you’re a verified posh girl on Pancake Day

Of all the holidays, Pancake Day is probably one of the more overlooked ones. It’s after Valentine’s, before Easter, and only a few people even remember it’s happening. But the posh girl? Of course, she’s ready. Brunch has been booked, flowers have been bought, invites have been sent out. With the posh girl close by, Pancake Day is the middle-class holiday you can’t miss. Just know, if you do any of the things in this list, you’re officially a posh girl.

She calls it ‘Shrove Tuesday’

The only people who call Pancake Day “Shrove Tuesday” are people over 40 – and the posh girl. She’ll also use the opportunity to tell you she’s giving up social media for lent (and you just know she’ll last three out of the 40 days.)

‘It’s not a pancake, it’s a crêpe’

Pancake Day gives the posh girl the chance to tell you the difference between a crepe and a pancake – her favourite part of the day. She learned the difference when she visited France of course, and she will tell you this without you ever asking her.

Averse to pre-made pancake mix

The shock, the horror. The posh girl would never stoop to this level. Just think of the additives. It’s homemade and organic, or nothing. She’ll go on about how it’s “only three ingredients”, and how it’s “so easy to make” – but you just know she has never once made her own.

Only fresh berries

Frozen fruits? They make her feel ill. They might be cheaper and last longer, but nothing can beat fresh ingredients for the posh girl. You just know they were locally grown from M&S or Waitrose too; Lidl fruits just taste different (i.e. they taste poor).

Juice as a topping? Must be fresh squeezed

Just like the need for fresh fruits on top, if the posh girl is having sweet pancakes, she simply must use fresh squeezed juices. Sugar and lemon as a topping is basic yes, but also understated and classy in posh girl speak. Bottled lemon juice just won’t add to this aesthetic and won’t look good in her Pancake Day Insta Story.

She loves savoury pancakes

The posh girl is always stocked with smoked salmon and avocado.

Making it a brunch

Something about eating breakfast foods in the time between 10.30am and 2pm makes it 10 times posher. It’s the only time the posh girl sees breakfast food (if avocado on toast counts as breakfast food). So, Pancake Day pancakes are eaten exclusively in this time window. God forbid you eat pancakes in the evening for a bit of fun.

Anything French

Anything possible to bring up her Euro-summer, when she went inter-railing through France. She speaks no French at all but pronounces crème fraiche and crème Chantilly the same way she pronounces BarCelona, the gap yah way.

Pronouncing ‘crêpe’

Is it craip? Is it crep? That is the question only the French and the posh girls know the answer to. God save your soul if you pronounce it wrong in front of her.

She eats out

Going out for brunch is already a staple in the posh girl lifestyle, Pancake Day is the perfect excuse for this. Why pay a few pounds to make pancakes at home when you can pay £20 to eat crepes at your favourite brunch location?

Brags about how good her homemade pancakes are

Free-range eggs taken from chickens that were fed pistachios and warmed macadamia nuts are the only real way to make pancakes. And dairy? In milk? Are you trying to kill her? She’ll boast about her natural ingredients, but she hasn’t eaten at home in months.

She has pouring pots

Things like honey, syrup, pouring crème, just taste better and are more Instagrammable when served in tiny pots that can’t be used for anything else. Nothing says “disposable income” better than excess tableware.

She has an overly complicated drink on the side

Ordering water for the table? Never. Has to be black coffee with beans from Peru, or a vanilla matcha.

Table dressing

If the posh girl is hosting Pancake Day, it’s an event. The vase of non-supermarket flowers is at the centre. The cutlery is matching. Everyone has a napkin. If you scratch a plate, she’ll make you pay for it.

Making a TikTok about it

If a tree falls in the forest, and nobody’s around to hear it, did it make a sound? If she hosts Pancake Day and doesn’t post about it, did it even happen?