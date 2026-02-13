Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

5 seconds ago

If you’re currently stuck in the uni trenches and just don’t have the time to plan a loved-up day this Valentine’s, we’ve done all the work for you and put together a list of Bristol’s best spots. There’s plenty of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, ranging from cosy eateries to eclectic arcades. So grab those you love the most and get out there.

Food

Bristol is famous for its culinary hotspots, and plenty of these are perfect for a romantic date night. Push the boat out and take trip to Under the Stars, a gorgeous restaurant set on an actual boat in Harbourside serving delicious mediterranean taps, pizza and cocktails. Cosy up underneath the twinkling fairy lights and enjoy the view across the river as you sip on a spicy margarita, an exotic reprieve from Bristol life.

If nautical scenes aren’t your style, head up to Tapps, Whiteladies’ hottest new wine bar with 11 wines on tap. Think soft jazz on vinyl and intimate tables, the ultimate Valentine’s treat. Unwind with your chosen beau and take advantage of their refillable bottle scheme, paired alongside small dishes for the perfect sophisticated date night. Just up the road is a Bristol classic, Bravas, offering Spanish cuisine with an outside terrace drenched in the warm glow of fairy lights, complete with an open kitchen so you can watch your food prepared fresh.

For a more lively venue, head to Three Brother’s Burgers and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and delicious burgers, beer and milkshakes they have on offer. Situated on a boat by the river, this floating “burger and craft beer boat” prides itself on its independence and support for small local suppliers. From classic cheeseburgers, to a “PBCJ” – peanut butter and chilli jam burger – there’s something to suit everyone, no matter how daring you are. Once you’re finished your meal, you can always head to King Street and reunite with your one true love – a pint.

Drinks

Whether you’re getting chill drinks with the girls, tastefully tipsy with a lover, or just drowning your sorrows, Bristol’s bar scene has something for everyone. Hide behind the steamed up windows and bathe in the warm candlelit glow of Vittoria, a small, intimate bar offering delicious £6 cocktails and velvet booths ideal for a cheeky Valentine’s cuddle. Or head over to her big sister, Barrelhouse, which blends the aesthetic of American dive bars with classic British pubs. A comforting mix of dark wood panelling, retro neon signs and candles made out of alcohol bottles. While away the evening playing pool and sampling every cocktail on the menu, letting the chatter of other lovebirds wash over you.

One of Bristol’s most unique destinations, another great date-night option is the Brozen bar near St Nicholas’ market. An independent bar with an innovative approach to booze, Brozen offers frozen cocktails made with liquid nitrogen, prepared fresh in front of you. When liquid nitrogen is mixed into a cocktail, it freezes so quickly there is no time for ice crystals to form, forming a smooth, ice-cold frozen cocktail unlike any other you’ve had before. Visit the future of mixology in a cosy, hole-in-the-wall type spot tucked away in the centre of the city.

For a more traditional venue, seek out Her Majesty’s Secret Service, a secret bar hidden in Clifton Down. Past the unassuming exterior, a majestic (yet intimate) bar awaits. Exposed brick walls, a backlit bar and leather booths are what gives one of Bristol’s lesser known bars its authentic charm. Honouring both classic cocktails and exciting new combinations, this bar is the perfect place to stare deeply into the eyes of your chosen Bristol beau. Stylish and quiet, make sure to reserve a table to avoid disappointment.

Activities

For those who want to get out and explore, there’s plenty of fun-filled activities waiting to be experienced, whether with friends or that special someone. Head down to Lane 7 in Harbourside to enjoy an arcade offering bowling, pool, arcade games, darts to name a few. See if you can bowl over your date with your ten-pin bowling skills, or enjoy some heated rivalry with a game of air hockey, an arcade classic.

In a similar vein, NQ64 is just down the road, with delicious game-themed cocktails, arcade games and beer pong all set within a two-story building decked out in neon glow-in-the-dark graffiti. For a true bonding experience, try out the classic arcade dance machine – trust me, if you can get through that without getting the ick, you’re made for each other. Make sure to take advantage of the photo booth when you’re there for a cute little keepsake.

If you want to show off to your date, get down to Ninja Warrior in Cribbs Causeway and test your strength in a hilarious and exhausting experience, ideal for getting some energy out. Win over your valentine with an impressive display of your athletic prowess, or have a good giggle over your lack thereof.

If sitting down is more your style, treat yourself to a trip to the Everyman cinema and catch a screening accompanied with cocktails and food delivered to your seat. Spend your Galentine’s drooling over Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights with your best mates, or absorb yourself in the drama of 28 Years Later. Sink into the cushy red velvet chairs as the lights dim, and allow yourself to escape into the world of film for a bit.

Lastly, for the more relaxed lovebirds, visit the Bristol Lido in Clifton for a romantic date that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and calm. Take a leisurely lap in the outside heated pool, chill out in the sauna and steam room, and finally cuddle up in the hot tub. Enjoy the warm glow of ambient lighting as you float around, and relax in the tranquil atmosphere for utmost romance and relaxation. Treat you and your loved one to a massage if you feel like splashing the cash, or head to the poolside bar or restaurant for some post-relaxation nourishment.