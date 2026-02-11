Vegan in Bristol? Try these five places for a vegan roast dinner

4 hours ago

We’ve all been there: It’s a Sunday, you’re hungover, and need something to properly sort you out. Well, Bristol is rife with vegan roasts and there really is nothing a good Sunday Roast can’t fix. While they can be slightly harder to come by if you’re vegan/vegetarian, there are definitely some hidden gems around the city, which serve a great vegan roast with all the trimmings (even some vegan Yorkshire puddings.)

The Malago, Bedminster

The Malago is widely praised by vegans as having a GREAT Sunday roast. Currently there are two options on the menu, nut roast or a chickpea, butternut squash and mushroom wellington – both are served with vegan cheesy leaks AND a vegan Yorkshire pudding. Situated in Bedminster, you could even have a mooch around the many renowned vintage shops afterwards to walk off the abundance of roast potatoes and gravy you’ll consume.

The Canteen, Stokes Croft

One of the most superior plant-based roasts is the Canteen. One of Bristol’s trendiest live-music venues by night, the Canteen transforms into a fully vegetarian restaurant, serving a delicious Sunday roast. Right now, the menu offers three main options: Nut Roast, red wine-braised Seitan, or a wellington, each served with all the trimmings.

Unfortunately the canteen does not offer a vegan Yorkie, but this is definitely compensated for with its gorgeous plant-based cauli cheese. Make sure you don’t miss Banksy’s famous Mild Mild West mural situated right next door.

Koocha, Montpelier

This entirely vegan, ethically sourced mezze bar is adored by the Bristol vegans, offering an experimental Sunday roast which incorporates flavours from Persia and the middle-east. You can choose between two wellingtons, filled with either butternut squash and beetrot or a plant-based fillet steak.

Both are served with red wine gravy and a plethora of sides, including parsnip hummus, crispy stuffing, roast potatoes, tahini cauliflower cheese and…. Yorkshire pudding. Make sure to book in advance as this place is regularly sold out.

The Cadbury, Montpelier

This historic pub is 300 years old, making it one of the oldest in Bristol, and offers three different vegan options. They include a butternut squash and celeriac wellington, sage and onion pork with crackling, and of course, a classic nut roast.

Each are served with the classic trimmings, plus a vegan Yorkshire and cheesy leaks. The pub’s welcoming vibe and reggae playlist make it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a decadent Sunday roast.

The Old Market Assembly, City Centre

Located just outside of the city centre, The Old Market Assembly is one of Bristol’s trendiest music and comedy venues, home to the popular Wardrobe theatre and… a gorgeous Sunday roast. Paired with The Canteen, the menu offers a choice between nut roast or a butternut squash and celeriac wellington, accompanied by gravy, seasonal greens, braised red cabbage, crispy roast potatoes and cauliflower cheese. Unfortunately it is yet to add a vegan Yorkshire to the menu, but we can hold out hope.