Review: A Breakfast of Eels

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

32 mins ago

Unfamiliar with Robert Holman’s work, I had no idea what to expect entering the set of A Breakfast of Eels. Fallen apples on the floor and the gentle yellow glow of lamps piqued my curiosity. And with the first entrances of our characters, Penrose and Francis, I immediately regretted agreeing to do this review. Because it meant I would have to take notes during the performance when really all I wanted was to immerse myself in the journey of these two men.

“I’m not a man, whatever a man is.”

From the start of the play, you recognise their nuanced relationship, both grieving over a death that they handle in different ways. Francis, in a crisp suit, seemingly stern and sensible, is contrasted to Penrose who is portrayed as charming and inquisitive, almost naïve. Throughout the play you have the honour of witnessing how these characters change, because of and in spite of their experiences. It’s a complex, un-label-able relationship of a pair who know and love one another, but don’t fully understand one another. We see them argue, bond, grieve, forgive, and fall apart.

“To care about another person makes us uncertain.”

Photo Credits: Lily Owens

Robert Holman has said his plays are about “courage, in one way or another”, and Jaysol Doy and Rafael Griso embody this sentiment perfectly. Against the background of a touching musical score, the voices of the cast were poignant and striking. There was intense chemistry between them. I truly believe the audience felt their indefinable connection in every corner of the room. Their body language leant into how they were feeling; whether that be awkward, comfortable or deeply tortured. With the innovation of Director Andreas, the cast and crew made the story come to life. I found myself relating deeply to the emotions portrayed on stage, and in awe of every creative decision made.

“When you do things on your own for too long no one notices.”

I had the pleasure of speaking with the cast after the performance. Below are the questions and their transparent answers.

What are some of the things you did to prepare for the role?

Jaysol, playing Francis: “We read it over the summer period… It’s been with us for a long time. He [Francis] goes to some very dark places…so you’ve got to tell that story with your imagination.”

Rafael, playing Penrose: “It’s a hard, confusing character, so I guess I kind of gave up the idea of consistency. And tried to find the very, very minute, moment to moment things that he wants… and they change a lot.”

How did you find doing a two-person play?

Jaysol: “It’s so vulnerable to be held in that space by another person… there’s nobody else I could’ve done it with other than Rafael.”

Rafael: “Cambridge theatre can feel very fast and very overwhelming – trust is a really important thing, and it’s underrated.”

Why should people come and see the play in the next few days?

Jaysol: “It offers a different style of text than is often shown in Cambridge. He [Robert Holman] just lets two people be.”

Rafael: “It’s about the fact that everyone is hurt and can hurt people… and people can do both. And also, maybe the tightness that we have to hold onto each other with.”

Photo Credits: Lily Owens

The team have worked on these performances for a long time, longer than is usual for Cambridge theatre, and their dedication is evident in the excellent production quality. A Breakfast of Eels is a must-see play, a touching visual and auditory experience. It’s a story of two men navigating difficult things, attempting to help each other heal not only from death, but from the intense complexities of everyday life.

4.5/5

A Breakfast of Eels is showing at The Corpus Playroom from the 27th-31st January at 7pm. Get your tickets here!

Featured image credit: Lily Owens