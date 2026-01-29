The Tab

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Edinburgh Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Applications close at 23:59 on 5th February

Francesca Eke | News

The Edinburgh Tab is looking for a new Social Media Editor to run its popular social media pages that are known by thousands of students across Edinburgh.

You must be a student currently studying in Edinburgh and be willing to create content, bring attention to articles and maintain engagement with the followers of The Edinburgh Tab.Experience with Canva and knowledge of posting on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook would also be useful.

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 50,000 followers.

If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Edinburgh and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you. You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics.

We want you to keep up with our iconic memes and engaging story content, as well as introducing your own content that The Edinburgh Tab can become recognisable for.

Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged.

Applications close at 23:59 on 5th February 2026.

You’ll be working on posts like this:

And this

Also this

And create loads of memes like this

The Edinburgh’s Tab’s influence and impact across the uni is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You also don’t need to have written or created content for The Tab before to be considered for the role. If you have any questions about the application, please don’t hesitate to contact us on Instagram.

Applications close at 23:59 on 5th February 2026.

