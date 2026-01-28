Guys, there’s a sneaky way you can watch The Traitors US in the UK without waiting

30 mins ago

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid falling completely into The Traitors black hole, now might be the time.

The first three seasons of The Traitors US are already sitting on BBC iPlayer, ready to stream, featuring iconic reality names like Chrishell Stause and Tom Sandoval. And yes, season four is expected to land on iPlayer too, eventually.

The problem? Nobody knows when that will be. Let’s be real, the UK is fully obsessed with The Traitors. One version simply isn’t enough anymore.

That’s probably why searches for how to watch The Traitors US in the UK have absolutely exploded. The US and UK series are airing around the same time, spoilers are already all over TikTok, and with Maura Higgins representing us across the pond, patience has gone completely out the window. Is she a Traitor? Is she causing chaos at the round table? We need answers now.

So yes, there is a way to watch The Traitors US as it airs in America.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

The Traitors US streams exclusively on Peacock, which is a US-only platform. That’s why you won’t find new episodes on UK streaming services straight away.

This is where you could use a VPN (virtual private network), which allows you to change your online location. If you’re in the UK, you can connect to a US server, and Peacock will think you’re watching from America, meaning full access to The Traitors US episodes as soon as they drop.

Once connected to a US server, you can sign up for Peacock and start watching immediately. Some subscriptions even offer short free trials, although those won’t last the full season.

Not all VPNs actually work

Important warning: Not every VPN can get around streaming geo-blocks. To avoid buffering, black screens, or Peacock flat-out refusing to load, you’ll need a reputable provider with reliable US servers.

The best VPNs are fast, affordable, and easy to use, which is ideal when your only goal is keeping up with the castle in real time.

VPNs to consider:

NordVPN, from £2.59 per month

Surfshark, from £1.49 per month

CyberGhost, from £1.78 per month

Private Internet Access, from £1.63 per month

Is using a VPN actually legal?

VPNs are legal in the UK, Europe, the US, Canada and Australia, so you’re not doing anything dodgy by using one to watch The Traitors US.

Just don’t try this in countries where VPNs are banned, like China, North Korea, Iraq or the UAE, where using one can result in fines or worse.

It’s likely that using location blockers violates their terms.

How to watch The Traitors US without a VPN

If you’d rather not bother with a VPN, the only option is waiting for BBC iPlayer. Seasons one to three are already available, and season four will arrive eventually.

That said, it’ll be well after the US episodes have aired, and trying to dodge spoilers until then is basically impossible.

So if you’re desperate to keep up with Maura’s every move and don’t fancy muting half the internet, a VPN might be your best bet.

