Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The new Netflix show His & Hers has one final plot twist at the very end. Just when you think the story has been wrapped up, Tessa Thompson’s character Anna discovers that the murderer was actually her mother Alice. It’s all very sudden. Thankfully, Tessa Thompson has explained what was going on with Anna at the ending of His & Hers.

In the very last seconds of the show, Anna and Alice make intense eye contact. According to the show’s creators, this moment is meant to show that Alice knows Anna knows Alice killed everyone, and they’ve reached a sort of understanding about this. Tessa Thompson told Tudum: “It’s triumphant in some crazy, messed-up way. It’s also harrowing and twisted. It’s grounded in this mother’s profound love for her daughter.

“What women are capable of [doing] to protect their children is tremendous. Obviously, this is an expanded version of that phenomenon, but I do love that the story is grounded in this mother’s searing love that makes her capable of violence.”

I did not get all that from just this look
It’s okay if you felt a bit uneasy when you saw the ending. Apparently, the cast and crew wanted viewers to respond in a similar way to Anna. Tessa Thompson told USA Today: “The deaths of these women are heinous, but this thing they’ve done [to Anna] is also really heinous. It complicates Anna’s feelings about what happened, but also the audience’s.”

Tessa Thompson also clarified up what Anna does about her mother being a murderer. Basically, nothing. Anna doesn’t clear Lexy’s name. She doesn’t even tell Jack that it was really her mother who killed his sister. “Anna and Jack have another secret from each other,” she told Tudum.

It’s in keeping with the vibe of the show that Jack and Anna’s relationship still has plenty of flaws at the ending of His & Hers.

