Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

39 mins ago

The iconic Love Saves the Day festival is officially back for the May Bank Holiday weekend, returning to Ashton Court on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May. It’s is one of the biggest weekends in Bristol’s summer season. The first wave of artists announced has set expectations high and the line-up proves there’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re into drum and bass, UK garage, house, techno or pop. With so many good names already announced, planning who to see can feel a little overwhelming. So here are the acts I will not be missing during the weekend.

Rizzle Kicks

Sunday’s line-up features Rizzle Kicks, a British hip hop duo from Brighton who have recently returned to the live music scene. They gained popularity in the early 2010s, bringing the perfect feeling of nostalgia to the festival and their set will be ideal for festival goers whose guilty pleasure is singing along to feel-good pop music. If you’re after a break from have bass and want something fun, this is the act for you.

Sammy Virji

One of the weekends biggest headliners is Sammy Virji, a UK DJ and producer. He is a firm favourite among Bristol students and is well known for his chart-topping UK Garage and bassline tracks, like ‘If U Need It’, making him a festival staple and the perfect act to bring the weekend to an energetic finale on Sunday night. Expect a high energy set with an unforgettable crowd atmosphere. If you’re planning your weekend, this is expected to be one of the festivals biggest moments and one performance you won’t want to miss.

4am Kru

Returning to the Love Saves The Day for another year, 4am Kru are a Bristol based DJ collective who play a major part in representing Bristol’s drum and bass scene. Their known for mixing jungle and fast-paced Dnb with a lot of chaotic energy and they have built a loyal following. If you want to experience the authentic energy of the Bristol music scene, this is the set to watch.

Badger

Badger had quickly become a very popular UK DJ and producer in the dance scene. His music blends a variety of genres such as house, garage, grime, and bass with an upbeat and energetic vibe. He gained lots of popularity through his viral tracks which blew up on social media and have played at many festivals and clubs across the UK. His sets are known to be a guaranteed crowd pleaser and are ideal for anyone who’s looking to dance with their friends.

Girls Don’t Sync

Brighton-based collective Girls Don’t Sync bring a mix of UK garage, house and bass. They are notorious for their lively, feel-good sets and have recently risen through the UK dance scene due to their unique dynamic. Having already appeared at many major festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown and Parklife, their Love Saves The Day set promises on good vibes and nonstop dancing.

Saturday’s headliners also include Sub Focus, returning to the stage with his iconic drum and bass sound. This year he is amping up his performance, bringing a brand new immersive audio-visual live experience. Alongside Sub focus, female hip hop icon Eve will be performing on Saturday’s main stage. Katy B, another influential female artist, will deliver her popular UK Garage and dubstep hits. For fans of high energy DJ sets the line-up is also packed with many favourites such as Confidence Man, Kilimanjaro, MCR-T, Arthi, Omar+, Lady Shaka, A for Alpha, Spriitzz and Isaac Carter.

With such a wide mix of genres and artists already confirmed, Love Saves The Day is shaping up to be the perfect way to kick start summer in Bristol.