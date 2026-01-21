We party like it’s Freshers’ (but with more trauma): Glasgow Uni edition

The Tab

There’s a very specific moment at Glasgow Uni that deserves to be medically studied: The second you submit your final exam and your body realises it’s free.

Your shoulders drop. Your brain powers down. Your personality, which has been dormant since week three, slowly crawls back online. And before you’ve even left the building, someone’s already said the words: “Right… drink?”.

After exam season, Glasgow Uni students don’t just go out — we re-enact freshers, but with far less optimism and significantly more emotional baggage. This isn’t about celebration. This is about survival.

The run-up is always the same. Weeks spent haunting the Main Library, living off meal deals and caffeine, pretending you understand a lecture you last attended in February. You promise yourself that once it’s over, you’ll rest. You’ll sleep. You’ll reconnect with nature. And then the exam ends and suddenly you’re on Kelvin Way, feral, texting the group chat: “HIVE tonight???”

Freshers’ Week was about hope. Refreshers is about release.

We head out with the same chaotic enthusiasm as first year, except now we know exactly how bad the hangover will be — and we do it anyway. You’ll see final years in outfits that scream “I’ve got a dissertation extension but I’m free tonight”. People who haven’t seen daylight in weeks emerge blinking, emotionally fragile, yet somehow ready to queue outside GUU like it’s the first week of uni all over again.

The difference is experience. Freshers get drunk because it’s exciting. Refreshers get drunk because if they don’t, they might start thinking about how that one question went suspiciously badly. Trauma bonding replaces icebreakers. Instead of “what course are you on?”, it’s “did you answer question three or just panic?”

GUU and QMU become group therapy centres. Someone will cry in the toilets — not because of tequila, but because they remembered a footnote they forgot. Someone else is aggressively insisting they’ve “definitely passed” while ordering another vodka Coke. There’s always one person who says they’re “just popping out for one” and is later spotted at 2am outside a kebab shop on Byres Road, spiritually broken.

And yet, there’s comfort in it. The shared understanding that everyone is equally exhausted, equally unhinged, equally desperate to forget that exam halls exist. We dance like freshers, but slower. We shout the lyrics like freshers, but with more feeling. We still end up in Firewater, but now it’s less “new experience!” and more “familiar bad decision.”

By the end of the night, shoes are off, dignity is gone, and someone is already talking about results season like it isn’t looming ominously ahead. We stagger home knowing full well we’ll wake up with a headache, a fear, and a vague sense that we overshared — but also with the relief that, for now, it’s over.

Because after exam season at Glasgow Uni, partying isn’t about fun. It’s about closure and community. It’s about pretending, just for one night (or two weeks), that we are carefree first years again — even if we’re carrying a bit more trauma and a lot more stories.

And honestly? We’ve earned it.

