Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

2 hours ago

With house viewing season just behind us, one would’ve expected some harmless (but maybe slightly awkward) interactions with viewers, weekly emails from estate agents alerting you to upcoming viewings, and some frantic tidying before people come to look around. Unfortunately, though, some Durham students have had less-than-satisfactory experiences so far with their house viewings.

I was compelled to write this article after my estate agent allowed students into our home, who ended up recording my housemate and me in our bedrooms. After contacting the estate agent, they apologised and said they would confirm when the video was deleted. However, we did not receive this confirmation, and our last interaction only said they’d ask the viewers to delete the footage. For me, this instance highlights an issue with the treatment of student tenants by both letting agents and other students.

The Durham Tab spoke to other Durham student tenants about their experiences with house viewings and here are some of their reports.

Students report inappropriate conduct from both local estate agents and other students

Amelia*, a third year English student, reported giving a viewer her number in case he had questions about the property or if he wanted to arrange another viewing, but he ended up texting her to ask her out. She realised in retrospect that he had been staring at her chest inappropriately.

Isla*, another female student who’s in her second year studying liberal arts, told me about viewers entering her room without permission after her flatmates asked them not to, as she was getting dressed after a shower.

Ella*, a second year psychology student, claimed her estate agent let a group of 10 people into her five-bedroom property without any explanation and without even knocking.

Max*, a third year studying history, said he had three to four viewings a day. This was only exacerbated by the volume of emails being flagged as junk, making it harder for them to keep track of when to expect people in their property.

He also reported that someone rang the bell multiple times claiming they had a viewing and demanding to see the property, even though no viewing had been scheduled. The student then saw them ringing another doorbell nearby when they went to see what was going on.

There are a myriad of problems here. What’s clear from this list is that Durham students are concerned with students and agents expecting free access to student homes, people disrespecting student privacy once inside properties, estate agents often scheduling too many viewings, and some estate agents attempting to stifle student voices on such issues.

Student homes are still homes

There has been a noticeable lack of consideration for student tenants during viewings, and this often begins with how some estate agents manage the process. When agents don’t set clear expectations or respect the people living in the property, it creates an environment where poor behaviour becomes more likely.

It’s also important for students viewing houses to be mindful. When you visit someone’s home, remember that it’s exactly that – their home. Recording people, expecting unrestricted access, or ignoring the boundaries residents set isn’t acceptable. It puts tenants in uncomfortable situations and shows a lack of basic respect.

And keep in mind that the way estate agents handle current tenants often reflects how they’ll treat you if you sign with them.

Let’s keep things respectful next house-viewing season – it makes the experience better for everyone. Happy viewing!

* Names changed for privacy