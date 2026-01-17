From ‘how’s that?’ to Old Nick: Explaining the vocab Jimmy Crystal uses in 28 Years Later

5 hours ago

*Warning: this article contains spoilers for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple*

The latest 28 Years Later film, The Bone Temple, has just come out, and it’s stocked full of cult-y language and lore that might’ve gone straight over your head, but don’t worry – I’ve got you. Here are all the phrases used in 28 Years Later, from “how’s that?” to “Old Nick”.

Outside of 28 Years Later, ‘how’s that?’ was Jimmy Saville’s catchphrase

The main villain in The Bone Temple, Jimmy Crystal, is a huge Jimmy Saville admirer. If you couldn’t tell from the tracksuits and gold chains he wears, another clue is the phrase “how’s that?” that Jimmy and his cult followers use.

Disgraced TV personality and public figure Jimmy Saville was known for many catchphrases, but one of his most well-known was “how’s about that, then?”. As a cult based on the image of Jimmy Saville, the Jimmy’s treat “how’s that” as a sort of greeting or sign of agreement. Very creepy.

Old Nick is a real old nickname for the Devil

In The Bone Temple, Old Nick is the nickname given to Jimmy Crystal’s dad, and the person the Satanist cult prays to. Well, this isn’t just lore made up for the film. “Old Nick” is an actual nickname for the devil, rooted in German folklore from hundreds of years ago. Nick was an evil water spirit in both Germanic and Scandinavian culture. Since it was such an evil creature, over time, the name Nick or Old Nick developed to refer to the Christian devil.

The Teletubbies obsession hints at Jimmy’s past

During the first 28 Years Later film, there’s a scene where Jimmy is sitting watching the Teletubbies, before the infected take over, and he has to run away. Now, in The Bone Temple, Jimmy Crystal gets Jimmima to do a Teletubbies dance to entertain the whole gang. The Teletubbies are brought up multiple times in the film, and they symbolise Jimmy’s life before it all went wrong, back when he was a young boy.

He references them a lot and gets Jimmima to dance because it takes him back to when he was a boy, when his mum and dad were both alive. Surprisingly wholesome.