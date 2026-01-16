The Tab

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s been nearly four years since Pam & Tommy hit our screens, but Pamela Anderson is making it very clear that the salt in the wound hasn’t healed. The actress has revealed she actually fled the Golden Globes early this past Sunday, specifically to avoid Seth Rogen.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Pam explained that after she finished presenting the award for best actress to Rose Byrne, she didn’t stick around for the afterparties. Instead, she headed straight for the exit because being in the same room as Rogen just felt “yucky”.

Shutterstock/John Salangsang

Seth Rogen wasn’t just an actor in the 2022 Hulu miniseries; he was an executive producer and starred as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the infamous sex tape from Pam and Tommy Lee’s home in the 90s.

For Pam, seeing him at an industry event was a harsh reminder of a show she never gave permission for. “I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” she told Cohen. “Like, how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life? I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.”

She admitted that while she’s been thriving lately, filming five movies in the last year, seeing Rogen brought all those feelings back. “I may have just felt like, ’I’m not chopped liver over here’… sometimes it hits you, and you feel kind of down.”

Shutterstock/C Flanigan

This isn’t the first time Pam has taken aim at the Pam & Tommy team, whom she previously labeled “assholes”.

Her main gripe? Nobody bothered to call her: “Your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for a TV series. That pissed me off a little bit.”

While Lily James (who played Pam) previously told Entertainment Weekly she “wished” Anderson had been involved, Pam says the lack of a direct apology from the producers, especially Rogen, is what hurts her the most.

Instead of a dramatic confrontation on the red carpet, Pam said she simply “confronted him in her mind” before deciding she’d had enough and went “right to bed”. Iconic behavior.

HULU

She’s still holding out hope that Rogen will eventually do the right thing and apologise for turning her trauma into a binge-watch. Until then, it looks like she’ll be keeping her distance.

The Tab has contacted Seth Rogen’s representative for comment.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/John Salangsang, C Flanigan

