The Tab
Zombie

Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

With the release of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, people were gassed to watch the Alpha zombie’s business flapping around on the big screen. Unfortunately, besides a brief moment at the start, there isn’t that much peen action in the sequel compared to last year’s 28 Years Later. Boooo!

Last year, in the project steered by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer, the conversation around 28 Years Later was largely centred around the Alpha’s impressive manhood. The Alpha, who was also dubbed Samson by some of the survivors, was very much packing some heat.

28 Years Later was a cracking continuation of the 28 Days Later franchise, but admittedly, the conversation around it was largely dominated by Samson’s girth. It makes sense that director Nia DaCosta wanted to scale back the nudity.

“The first thing I said was, I am not going to make a Danny Boyle movie,” she told Den of Geek. “No one else can. I want to make this movie the way I see it.”

That being said, we all know what’s hiding beneath that loincloth.

sony

Credit: Sony

Right, so is the Alpha zombie wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

In both 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Samson was played by Chi Lewis-Parry, a 6′8 actor from the US who earlier hinted that *it* is in proportion to his huge height.

Ahead of the new film’s release, Chi Lewis-Parry confirmed that it was indeed a monstrous prosthetic. But it’s also so much more than that, because his entire body was a prosthetic that took up to eight hours to install.

Most Read

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

“So you’d start around 2 a.m., and then after 10-hour days with potential overtime, you might finish around nine p.m,” he told Variety.

He had to undergo the process of prosthetic glueing over 25 times during filming, and each piece was single-use!

Touching on how Samson’s manhood took attention away from 28 Years Later, he added: “It was to be expected. I’m not mad about it — not even now. But I don’t want to take away an ounce of credibility from the immense work that everyone put into these films. Everyone is incredible. And I don’t want Samson’s prosthetic to steal any of the shine.”

Look, I can understand wanting to highlight the film itself over the biggest junk you’ve ever seen, but in the words of the director herself: “P*nises bring people together.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Sony Pictures

More on: 28 Years Later Film Horror
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later The Bone Temple hung zombie

The hung zombie from 28 Years Later has changed in the sequel trailer and everyone’s livid

Zombie

Besides 28 Years Later, these are the only zombie films actually worth watching right now

Latest

Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?