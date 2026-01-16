Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

With the release of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, people were gassed to watch the Alpha zombie’s business flapping around on the big screen. Unfortunately, besides a brief moment at the start, there isn’t that much peen action in the sequel compared to last year’s 28 Years Later. Boooo!

Last year, in the project steered by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer, the conversation around 28 Years Later was largely centred around the Alpha’s impressive manhood. The Alpha, who was also dubbed Samson by some of the survivors, was very much packing some heat.

28 Years Later was a cracking continuation of the 28 Days Later franchise, but admittedly, the conversation around it was largely dominated by Samson’s girth. It makes sense that director Nia DaCosta wanted to scale back the nudity.

“The first thing I said was, I am not going to make a Danny Boyle movie,” she told Den of Geek. “No one else can. I want to make this movie the way I see it.”

That being said, we all know what’s hiding beneath that loincloth.

Right, so is the Alpha zombie wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

In both 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Samson was played by Chi Lewis-Parry, a 6′8 actor from the US who earlier hinted that *it* is in proportion to his huge height.

Ahead of the new film’s release, Chi Lewis-Parry confirmed that it was indeed a monstrous prosthetic. But it’s also so much more than that, because his entire body was a prosthetic that took up to eight hours to install.

“So you’d start around 2 a.m., and then after 10-hour days with potential overtime, you might finish around nine p.m,” he told Variety.

He had to undergo the process of prosthetic glueing over 25 times during filming, and each piece was single-use!

Touching on how Samson’s manhood took attention away from 28 Years Later, he added: “It was to be expected. I’m not mad about it — not even now. But I don’t want to take away an ounce of credibility from the immense work that everyone put into these films. Everyone is incredible. And I don’t want Samson’s prosthetic to steal any of the shine.”

Look, I can understand wanting to highlight the film itself over the biggest junk you’ve ever seen, but in the words of the director herself: “P*nises bring people together.”

