The Tab
st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Francesca Eke | News

A fire broke out earlier at a University of St Andrews building, with thick smoke seen rising from the scene.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, were called to the New Technology Building on the North Haugh on Wednesday afternoon.

All staff and students have been safely accounted for, and those in neighbouring buildings have been advised to remain indoors as a precaution. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

@drniazi7

♬ original sound – Dr Niazi

A University of St Andrews spokesperson said: “There is currently a fire in our New Technology Building on the North Haugh.”

“Fire Brigade are on site, all staff and students are accounted for, and staff in nearby buildings have been asked to remain indoors as appropriate.

“There is a great deal of smoke, and people should avoid the North Haugh if at all possible.

“We do not yet know the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage, but will update our community as soon as possible.”

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from a building and fire engines in the area.

Featured image via TikTok @drniazi7
Francesca Eke | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas
Latest

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year