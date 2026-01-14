Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

All staff and students have been safely accounted for, and those in neighbouring buildings have been advised to remain indoors as a precaution. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

A University of St Andrews spokesperson said: “There is currently a fire in our New Technology Building on the North Haugh.”

“Fire Brigade are on site, all staff and students are accounted for, and staff in nearby buildings have been asked to remain indoors as appropriate.

“There is a great deal of smoke, and people should avoid the North Haugh if at all possible.

“We do not yet know the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage, but will update our community as soon as possible.”

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from a building and fire engines in the area.