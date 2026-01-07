The Tab

Father and daughter celebrate after collecting university degrees together in Manchester

David and Eleanor Stewart were awarded Bachelor of Arts degrees from the Open University

Amelie Overton | News

A father and his daughter from celebrated picking up their degrees together on the same day in Manchester.

David and Eleanor, who previously lived in Newcastle, both graduated from the Open University together after embarking on studies at the same time.

via Google Maps

They attended graduation at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

David, an ex Newcastle resident now living in Buxton, Derbyshire is a retired teacher who wanted to avoid developing dementia in more exciting ways than completing crosswords in the local paper.  

Motivated by his youngest daughter Martha’s successful application to study medicine, David was ready to take on the challenge and enrolled into an arts and humanities course six years ago. 

With a passion for teaching but no desire for the university lifestyle, David, 70,  encouraged his daughter 28-year-old daughter, Eleanor, to pursue her interest at The Open University. 

via Open University

Starting her course three years ago, Eleanor explained there were many reasons why traditional university was not for her but her Mum, Dad and Fiancé encouraged her to still chase her dream career. 

Eleanor proudly collected her Bachelor of Arts in Primary Education in the morning, cheered on by fiancé and family before supporting David sporting the robe across the stage in the afternoon. 

Having previously achieved a degree in philosophy and education, David now has two degrees and is currently studying for a third – a Masters in art history.

The Open University was the perfect option for Eleanor and Daniel, who were keen for a degree education whilst continuing their every day lives. 

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It allows students to study online from anywhere, with less strict entry guidelines and lower fees than traditional universities.

Featured image via Open University

Amelie Overton | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA
Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas