Father and daughter celebrate after collecting university degrees together in Manchester

David and Eleanor Stewart were awarded Bachelor of Arts degrees from the Open University

3 hours ago

A father and his daughter from celebrated picking up their degrees together on the same day in Manchester.

David and Eleanor, who previously lived in Newcastle, both graduated from the Open University together after embarking on studies at the same time.

They attended graduation at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

David, an ex Newcastle resident now living in Buxton, Derbyshire is a retired teacher who wanted to avoid developing dementia in more exciting ways than completing crosswords in the local paper.

Motivated by his youngest daughter Martha’s successful application to study medicine, David was ready to take on the challenge and enrolled into an arts and humanities course six years ago.

With a passion for teaching but no desire for the university lifestyle, David, 70, encouraged his daughter 28-year-old daughter, Eleanor, to pursue her interest at The Open University.

Starting her course three years ago, Eleanor explained there were many reasons why traditional university was not for her but her Mum, Dad and Fiancé encouraged her to still chase her dream career.

Eleanor proudly collected her Bachelor of Arts in Primary Education in the morning, cheered on by fiancé and family before supporting David sporting the robe across the stage in the afternoon.

Having previously achieved a degree in philosophy and education, David now has two degrees and is currently studying for a third – a Masters in art history.

The Open University was the perfect option for Eleanor and Daniel, who were keen for a degree education whilst continuing their every day lives.

It allows students to study online from anywhere, with less strict entry guidelines and lower fees than traditional universities.

Featured image via Open University