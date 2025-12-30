I’m cackling over this sloppy editing error in Alfie and Mindy’s scenes in Emily in Paris

Maybe the editors cba to pay attention to season five either?

The beauty of Netflix’s Emily in Paris is how bad it is. The people don’t want realism, they want pretty people prancing around tourist traps! But season five contains some editing errors that annoyed even Emily in Paris’s most devoted defenders.

In the first episode of season five, La Dolce Emily, Alfie and Mindy have a DMC about her break-up. Their conversation is riddled with editing errors. In the shots from Alfie’s point of view, there is wine in the glass by Mindy.

Yet in the shots filmed over Mindy’s shoulder, this glass is empty.

It looks as if the wine keeps reappearing then vanishing, until Mindy says, “So, how much rosé do I need to drink in order to catch up with you?” At that point, her glass appears to be full from all angles.

The levels of rosé in the bottle also fluctuate wildly. There is less wine in the bottle when Mindy sits down than there is a minute later.

Wow, I would love to get some of this regenerating wine. Imagine the money I’d save!

This isn’t the only sloppy editing error in the first episode of Emily in Paris season five. When Emily and Marcello go truffle hunting, you can spot Lily Collins wearing wellies instead of high heels in some shots. It seems as if she wore sneakily wellies instead of heels to film lots of this scene, but the editors accidentally included some footage of the wrong shoes. In another part of the show when Luc drinks Absinthe at a bar, the liquid levels in his glass keep changing. Whoopsie!

