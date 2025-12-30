The Tab
emily in paris editing error mindy alfie

I’m cackling over this sloppy editing error in Alfie and Mindy’s scenes in Emily in Paris

Maybe the editors cba to pay attention to season five either?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The beauty of Netflix’s Emily in Paris is how bad it is. The people don’t want realism, they want pretty people prancing around tourist traps! But season five contains some editing errors that annoyed even Emily in Paris’s most devoted defenders.

In the first episode of season five, La Dolce Emily, Alfie and Mindy have a DMC about her break-up. Their conversation is riddled with editing errors. In the shots from Alfie’s point of view, there is wine in the glass by Mindy.

emily in paris mindy wine

(Image via Netflix)

Yet in the shots filmed over Mindy’s shoulder, this glass is empty.

emily in paris error wine

Woah, she drank that quickly!
(Image via Netflix)

It looks as if the wine keeps reappearing then vanishing, until Mindy says, “So, how much rosé do I need to drink in order to catch up with you?” At that point, her glass appears to be full from all angles.

the wine back

It’s back!
(Image via Netflix)

The levels of rosé in the bottle also fluctuate wildly. There is less wine in the bottle when Mindy sits down than there is a minute later.

emily in paris wine editing error

See?
(Image via Netflix)

Wow, I would love to get some of this regenerating wine. Imagine the money I’d save!

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

This isn’t the only sloppy editing error in the first episode of Emily in Paris season five. When Emily and Marcello go truffle hunting, you can spot Lily Collins wearing wellies instead of high heels in some shots. It seems as if she wore sneakily wellies instead of heels to film lots of this scene, but the editors accidentally included some footage of the wrong shoes. In another part of the show when Luc drinks Absinthe at a bar, the liquid levels in his glass keep changing. Whoopsie!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix 

More on: Emily In Paris Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily in Paris season five, and it’s so bad

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris quit

The savage reason Lucas Bravo wanted to quit Emily in Paris after season four — and why he didn’t

Latest

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy