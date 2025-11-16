The Tab

The university uniform: dressing for the Bristol gaze

You won’t graduate Bristol without a skinny scarf lingering somewhere in your wardrobe

Amelia England | Opinion

For Bristol students, it’s become typical that you can spot one from a mile away. With Woodland Road warriors decked head-to-toe in ‘Brizzy’ uniforms, there is something recognisable in the way we dress. Even if you try and resist this fashion phenomenon, at some point you’ll probably catch your reflection on the way to a lecture in a fur coat and funky hat that you’d probably not choose to wear in your hometown. But beyond the stereotype, why do we reinvent our style at uni, and why has this unspoken dress code emerged?

In such a diverse city, the ‘Bristol’ look seems to pride itself on individuality and originality, yet attempts at fashion nonconformity have slowly become the norm. Vintage pieces, thoughtfully but still effortlessly thrown together, have formed a badge of belonging, proving that you understand the uni aesthetic.

As revealed in a questionnaire by The Bristol Tab: flat caps, Carhartt jackets, baggy jeans, and gilets are just some of the articles of clothing that have taken campus by storm. The most popular answer to “What are some Bristol fashion essentials?” was the one and only skinny scarf, with one student, who wishes to remain anonymous, going as far to add: “they look cute but are a total sensory nightmare”. Evidently, there is a high degree of self-awareness amongst Bristol students and our somewhat predictable fashion choices.

There is an element of je ne sais quoi about ‘Bristol’ dressing that makes it hard to exactly define. Yet, how is it we can all be experimenting with our clothes but simulataneously falling into a trap of trends which creates the Bristol gaze?

We arrive at uni with a chance for a fresh start, and Bristol makes reinvention easy. It seems that self-expression through fashion is a rite of passage for most Bristol Uni students, especially as it can be more liberating to wear new things in a brand new environment.

Styles soon blend through communal shopping trips and swapping clothes with flatmates. Nevermind the fact that we are all frequenting the same five charity shops on Whiteladies Road. After all, uni is one of the only times when we are suddenly thrown together with people our own age, and all start collectively learning from each other.

As much as uni is about finding yourself, there is also a bit of pressure to fit in. Lately, keeping up with campus trends can feel like a full-time hobby. For young people, inclusion remains important, but in Bristol, it takes a more creative form. Bristol’s version of blending in means leaning into the same vibe, whether that’s wearing cowboy boots on a night out or ballet flats to a seminar. These shared style referneces and ability to dress however you want have become the norm.

The fashion stereotype is also easy to embrace.  It’s fun to be able to play around with clothes and partake, even accidentally, in the inside joke of the shared Bristol wardrobe. Of course, there isn’t solely one Bristol look, but the stereotype is something we can all knowingly recognise. Ultimatley, if you see something you like, why not wear it? I mean, what’s better than realising you have the option of treating a Monday morning 9 am lecture like a high couture show if you feel like it.

Whether you immerse yourself in Bristol fashion or not, there is no doubt it’s here to stay. I just wonder if the North Face puffers, tiny sunglasses and fingerless mittens will eventually make their way past graduation into the mainstream world of nine-to-fives…

