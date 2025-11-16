Anti-immigration protest outnumbered by counter-demonstration in Bristol

30 mins ago

On Saturday 15th November, a group of anti-immigration protesters were met by a large counter-protest outside the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Redcliffe, Bristol.

Far-right protesters, organised by anti-immigration group ‘Bristol Patriots’, arrived at the Mercure Hotel in Redcliffe at 1pm to protest its housing of asylum seekers and refugees. Protesters carried England and Union Jack flags, flares, and placards. They chanted “send them home” and the name of “Tommy Robinson”.

The anti-immigration group was met outside the hotel by a significantly larger counter-demonstration of anti-fascist, anti-racist, pro-immigration protesters who had responded to calls by Stand Up to Racism Bristol and Bristol Antifascists to “Defend Refugee Hotel Against the Far Right”.

The counter-protesters, estimated to be approximately 400-500 people, vastly outnumbered the ‘Bristol Patriot’ crowd, estimated to be no more than 80 in number.

Counter-protesters chanted “when the racists attack, stand up, fight back”, “refugees are welcome here”, and “Bristol is anti-fascist” in opposition.

The event saw a substantial police presence including approximately 200 officers, a large convoy of police vans, mounted police on horses, and dog units. Officers formed a blockade across Redcliffe Hill and confined protesters to sectioned-off zones to keep the two demonstrations separate.

Enhanced police powers were in effect between 7am and 10pm across Bristol’s city centre under Section 14 of the Public Order Act. Under these powers, police have created a Dispersal Zone, across which officers can arrest anyone who does not disperse upon request. Police can also ask people to remove all face coverings and make arrests for non-compliance.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith has said “The conditions that have been authorised are designed to ensure anyone who wants to protest is free to do so”.

This morning saw clashes between police and counter-protesters as officers attempted to move crowds along Redcliffe Hill.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police has said: “Four arrests were made after several assaults on officers were recorded. A fifth person was arrested for refusing to provide their details while we were enforcing the conditions put in place to help manage the protests”. “One officer is receiving treatment at hospital after sustaining injuries during the policing operation”.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith has claimed a group of 20-30 counter-protestors were “intent on causing disorder”.

The demonstration marks the latest in a series of anti-immigration protests organised by far-right group ‘Bristol Patriots’ since the summer. This August saw the group’s first protest at the Mercure Hotel where at most 60 protesters attended to be met with a counter-protest numbering in the hundreds. A march held between the Centotaph and College green on the 5th October similarly saw the group’s demonstration dwarfed by counter-protesters outside the Hippodrome.

UKIP leader Nick Tenconi, present at today’s event, declared that protesters were “here to re-inspire hope and faith to the patriotic socially conservative patriots”, labelling Bristol as a “communist run hell-hole’’, “overrun by far-left lunatics”.

By 4pm, the majority of “patriot” demonstrators had left the scene, as their opposition sung “So long, farewell” and chanted “there are many many more of us than you”.

By 6pm, counter-protesters had dispersed, and the police operation was stood down. Enhanced police powers across the dispersal zone will remain in effect until 10pm.