Uni of Exeter creates free resources for school students to learn about LGBTQ+ scientists

The materials form part of LGBT+ History Month

Catherine Eyre | News

The University of Exeter has created free educational resources for school students to learn about LGBTQ+ scientists.

Experts from the university have launched the initiative to celebrate the achievements of LGBTQ+ people working in maths and science, which will be available in secondary schools and museums, according to Scene Magazine.

These materials have been produced by working with the LGBTQ+ education charity Schools OUT in honour of the upcoming LGBT+ History Month in February 2026.

The resources, which include posters, videos, and class activities, were launched at the Royal Society of Chemistry on 7th November.

This is not the first time that Exeter academics have helped young people recognise LGBTQ+ figures in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine). The Queer Science competition has run three times previously, and is led by the PRISM Exeter LGBTQ+ Network.

The competition serves to unearth and champion the previously unheard voices of lesser-known scientists, technologists, engineers, mathematicians, and medics, and was open to students across the South West.

PRISM Exeter’s founder is University of Exeter Academic Dr Claire Davies, who has said that these resources mark the first time LGBTQ+ identities will be integrated into Key Stage 3 and 4 maths and physics lessons.

Section 28 was a law that said local authorities cannot “promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship” and forbade a positive education on LGBTQ+ identities. This law was only repealed 22 years ago, in 2003.

Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders, CEO of Schools OUT and co-founder of UK LGBT+ History Month, said: “At Schools OUT we have worked tirelessly to ‘usualise’ LGBTQ+ people in all our diversity, producing free resources for education settings and beyond. We often see very little representation of LGBT+ people working in STEM, which is why we chose ‘Science and Innovation’ as the theme for 2026.

“We have long admired the work PRISM do and jumped at the chance to work with them on expanding the reach from the poster competition they held last LGBT+ History Month. These resources will be able to be used throughout this year and beyond, shining a light on the brilliant work of LGBTQ+ people in STEM.”

You can access the free resources here.

Featured image via Canva

Catherine Eyre | News
Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James' story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi's mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni's eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield's newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls' night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

'I'll never be in my villain era'

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes 'cracked' Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I'd say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

