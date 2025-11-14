Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

33 mins ago

With York’s very own Christmas market returning this November, here’s everything you need to know before attending. From opening times to the perfect gift ideas, this is your perfect guide to tackling the busiest event of the year.

Everything you need to know

With around 80 per cent of the traders being local, this is an event you shouldn’t miss! York’s award-winning market will be running from Thursday, November 13th to Sunday, December 21st – plenty of time to explore everything the fair has to offer with a stunning mulled wine in hand (or a warm hot chocolate). The iconic alpine chalets are set to line Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, and the market will showcase a festive array of local crafts, artisan products, and delicious seasonal treats.

New to this year, the market will have a delayed start in order to give people with disabilities more time to get in and out of the city during the six-week event. Open daily from 10:30pm to 7:00pm, you can’t miss it! The fair is also easily accessible via the city’s Park & Ride system – with free parking and affordable journey into the centre. It is also a simple 14 minute walk from York station, with a chance to soak in the views of York’s very own museum gardens on the way.

Preparing

Before heading to York’s Christmas market this season – whether alone or with your uni friends; here’s three things you need to do to prepare to have the best time:

Wrap up warm

The winter season is always chilly. Especially if you plan on going late in the evening or closer to Christmas, make sure you wrap up warm with your cosy Primark scarf and coat you own but refuse to wear to lectures.

Go early to avoid disappointment!

This is particularly important if you’re wanting to try out the festive food on offer. Lots of stalls – like the Chocolate Circus and Northern Brownies often sell out before the end of the day so make sure to go early to avoid disappointment and snatch up that perfect gift you’ve been eyeing.

Public toilets

Unfortunately, there aren’t any public toilets specific to the Christmas Market, but there are still toilets close by available to the public. Silver Street Toilets are located close by to the market and the shambles, the perfect pit stop. Slightly further away are are the Castle Walk Public Toilets, located near Primark and Flying Tiger.

Stalls galore

With over 70 traders at this years Christmas market, there’s plenty to explore and something for everyone. There are some incredible new vendors this year and some notable returners.

Crumbles Desserts returns to St Sampson’s Square this year. The stall offers a ‘build your own’ fruit crumbles served with steaming hot custard and extra toppings. A delicious taste of traditional Yorkshire that everyone will love. Its the perfect additional to a later winter day spent strolling the beautiful city of York, and something great to share with friends, family, or that special someone.

Another incredible returning trader is Herbie’s, a selection of premium creative bars and home to the famous Chocolate Circus. Serving festive mulled beverages and the popular stacked hot chocolates, you can find their stalls dotted around the market this year. You can’t miss the incredible hot chocolate lumumba’s and the hearty York Gin toddys – don’t forget to bring your ID!

Better yet, the Christmas market wants to welcome as many York residents as possible. Finally being a commuting student is worth it! Present a valid ID and get an exclusive 10 per cent off at all of the stalls.

Gift ideas

Whether you’re grabbing last minute presents for your parents before you head back home, or that secret Santa gift you’d completely forgotten about, there’s something for everyone at the market.

Need a gift for the foodie in the family? The award winning The Chilli Jam Man offers customisable gift sets, vegan options and tasting available at the stand. From chilli jams and oils to spirits and chocolates made on the Yorkshire Wolds, there’s guaranteed something for every food lover.

Need a gift for your flats’ secret Santa you forgot all about? Nidhogger Mead is a perfect gift, offering a unique tasting experience. Produced by a local meadery based in Pocklington, Nidhogger Mead Co offer a wide range of muti-award winning meads – each bursting with incredible flavours. After all, what student doesn’t love alcohol? It’s the perfect gift to help them survive the festive season without Wednesday Salvos.

Looking for a unique gift for that special someone? Nox of York is the stall you need to visit. It is a Gothic, Rock N’ Roll boutique showcasing the most incredible sterling silver jewellery. They also have perfumes, candles and much more available so there’s something for everyone. With cruelty-free, recyclable packaging how can you say no?