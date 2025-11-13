The Tab
Oscar Isaac

Did Oscar Isaac really bare everything in his Frankenstein nude scenes? Here’s the cheeky answer

Mad science is easier when you’re naked, apparently

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

If you’ve not seen Oscar Isaac’s bare body in Frankenstein all over Twitter since it dropped on Netflix, what are you really doing with your life?

After a cushty 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale has been a major hit on Netflix, sitting firmly in the number one position on the chart. Starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac, the film explores what it means to be human—and more importantly—what it means to be a monster.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

After having his romantic feelings spurned by his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Oscar’s Victor Frankenstein is seen lounging in the tub when inspiration strikes. Before long, he’s rushing about his workshop completely naked. We, as the viewers, get a flash of butt cheeks, but beyond that, the camera is a massive tease.

Still, after checking in with the horny hordes of Twitter who had MANY opinions about Oscar Isaac’s form, it does leave you questioning whether the film crew got an eyeful during filming. Here’s what we know.

Oscar Isaac loves a nude scene, not just in Frankenstein

Like many actors in Hollywood, Oscar Isaac has broached a few x-rated scenes over the years. In Dune, he wore a c*ck sock for a nude scene, which he so generously gifted to director Denis Villeneuve.

“At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my c–k sock in his pocket,” he said. “Just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left.”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The funny thing is, he didn’t even need to be nude for the scene. While the crew said the same could be accomplished with minimal nudity, Oscar insisted on filming the scene without clothes.

“I was like, ‘No, he should be naked, man.’” he added. “It’s like Christ on the cross kind of moment.”

In another moment that went viral on thirsty, thirsty Twitter, Oscar Isaac went full frontal in Scenes From a Marriage with Jessica Chastain. He was unaware that his manhood made the final cut, and discovered as much when publications across the world began writing about it.

HBO

Credit: HBO

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that was gonna happen,” he told the ladies of The View.

“You get sent the stuff to look at and to be like, ‘Okay, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop, quite dark, and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these [headlines] like, ‘It’s full frontal!’ I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?! And I saw it clear as day on the big TV there’.”

So, while we don’t have confirmation of Oscar Isaac’s nudity in Frankenstein, if history is any signifier – that set was having the time of its life.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Film Horror Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Frankenstein del Toro close book

Mary Shelley expert reveals how close Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is to the original book

Derry

Did Stephen King write IT: Welcome To Derry? He’s only given one interview about the show

Latest
selling the oc new cast members desperate attempts at fame fiona kaylee and er the other one

The new Selling The OC cast members were attempting to be famous way before the show

Claudia Cox

The model to real estate pipeline is strong

A full history of the drama with Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex Hall, and his ex Brittany Snow

Hayley Soen

This will never not be hot topic

Oscar Isaac

Did Oscar Isaac really bare everything in his Frankenstein nude scenes? Here’s the cheeky answer

Kieran Galpin

Mad science is easier when you’re naked, apparently

alex hall selling the oc new boyfriend ian young

Selling The OC agent Alex Hall’s new boyfriend has an unexpected nepo baby job

Claudia Cox

I thought his job was turning up to parties with her…

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

selling the oc new cast members desperate attempts at fame fiona kaylee and er the other one

The new Selling The OC cast members were attempting to be famous way before the show

Claudia Cox

The model to real estate pipeline is strong

A full history of the drama with Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex Hall, and his ex Brittany Snow

Hayley Soen

This will never not be hot topic

Oscar Isaac

Did Oscar Isaac really bare everything in his Frankenstein nude scenes? Here’s the cheeky answer

Kieran Galpin

Mad science is easier when you’re naked, apparently

alex hall selling the oc new boyfriend ian young

Selling The OC agent Alex Hall’s new boyfriend has an unexpected nepo baby job

Claudia Cox

I thought his job was turning up to parties with her…

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode