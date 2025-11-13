Did Oscar Isaac really bare everything in his Frankenstein nude scenes? Here’s the cheeky answer

3 hours ago

If you’ve not seen Oscar Isaac’s bare body in Frankenstein all over Twitter since it dropped on Netflix, what are you really doing with your life?

After a cushty 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale has been a major hit on Netflix, sitting firmly in the number one position on the chart. Starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac, the film explores what it means to be human—and more importantly—what it means to be a monster.

After having his romantic feelings spurned by his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Oscar’s Victor Frankenstein is seen lounging in the tub when inspiration strikes. Before long, he’s rushing about his workshop completely naked. We, as the viewers, get a flash of butt cheeks, but beyond that, the camera is a massive tease.

Still, after checking in with the horny hordes of Twitter who had MANY opinions about Oscar Isaac’s form, it does leave you questioning whether the film crew got an eyeful during filming. Here’s what we know.

i’ve seen oscar isaac bare chest in movies more than i’ve seen some family members

November 8, 2025

Oscar Isaac loves a nude scene, not just in Frankenstein

Like many actors in Hollywood, Oscar Isaac has broached a few x-rated scenes over the years. In Dune, he wore a c*ck sock for a nude scene, which he so generously gifted to director Denis Villeneuve.

“At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my c–k sock in his pocket,” he said. “Just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left.”

The people yearn for slutty Victor!!! I cannot wait for high quality pics of him naked, shirtless and in that green robe. Oscar Isaac, the man you are… pic.twitter.com/gtekJzWIxP — 🫀Ren • frankenstein era (@t4t_dreamling) October 27, 2025

The funny thing is, he didn’t even need to be nude for the scene. While the crew said the same could be accomplished with minimal nudity, Oscar insisted on filming the scene without clothes.

“I was like, ‘No, he should be naked, man.’” he added. “It’s like Christ on the cross kind of moment.”

In another moment that went viral on thirsty, thirsty Twitter, Oscar Isaac went full frontal in Scenes From a Marriage with Jessica Chastain. He was unaware that his manhood made the final cut, and discovered as much when publications across the world began writing about it.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that was gonna happen,” he told the ladies of The View.

“You get sent the stuff to look at and to be like, ‘Okay, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop, quite dark, and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these [headlines] like, ‘It’s full frontal!’ I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?! And I saw it clear as day on the big TV there’.”

So, while we don’t have confirmation of Oscar Isaac’s nudity in Frankenstein, if history is any signifier – that set was having the time of its life.

Featured image credit: Netflix