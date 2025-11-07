Nia Sioux from Dance Moms accuses Abby Lee Miller of racism in explosive new book

She was the only black person on the competition team

Dance Moms contestant Nia Sioux has released a new book about growing up involved in the series, and has dropped some explosive allegations about racism she said she experienced.

Nia was on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2017, one of the only original dancers to stay on the show for all seven seasons. Although the series is still loved by lots of people today, some of the scenes haven’t aged well, especially racially insensitive dances and costumes.

Now 24 years old, the dancer and influencer released her memoir, Bottom Of The Pyramid, on Tuesday, 4th November. In the book, she shares alleged comments Abby Lee Miller made about her hair, which was in braids at the time.

“It’s like a log coming out of the side of her head,” Nia claimed Abby said.

In one off-screen conversation, Nia alleged that Abby made even more strange comments about her afro hair, comparing it to her other team members.

“Don’t you just wish you had white-girl hair?”Abby allegedly said.

When Nia said “No,” Abby replied: “Oh, really? Like you don’t think it would be much easier?”

Nia was notably the only black dancer consistently in Abby’s competition team. In her memoir, she also alleges that Abby would make comments on her body, linking her “bad” dancing to the body type of African Americans.

“Well, you know your people have flat feet,” Abby allegedly said once.

Nia wrote: “At one point, Abby talked about the size of my thighs in the dressing room. She implied that I was fat because I was not working hard enough.”

According to Nia, many of the most problematic scenes with Abby were cut out, as she claims: “[Production] protected her [Miller] more than they protected me in those situations.”

In 2020, Abby faced a lot of backlash for her alleged racism throughout Dance Moms. She posted an Instagram statement admitting that she was racially ignorant and claimed she was trying to better herself.

“I realise that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance,” the 60-year-old said. “No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognise that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

Abby Lee Miller and Lifetime have been contacted for comment

