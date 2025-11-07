The Tab

Nia Sioux from Dance Moms accuses Abby Lee Miller of racism in explosive new book

She was the only black person on the competition team

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Dance Moms contestant Nia Sioux has released a new book about growing up involved in the series, and has dropped some explosive allegations about racism she said she experienced.

Nia was on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2017, one of the only original dancers to stay on the show for all seven seasons. Although the series is still loved by lots of people today, some of the scenes haven’t aged well, especially racially insensitive dances and costumes.

Now 24 years old, the dancer and influencer released her memoir, Bottom Of The Pyramid, on Tuesday, 4th November. In the book, she shares alleged comments Abby Lee Miller made about her hair, which was in braids at the time.

“It’s like a log coming out of the side of her head,” Nia claimed Abby said.

In one off-screen conversation, Nia alleged that Abby made even more strange comments about her afro hair, comparing it to her other team members.

“Don’t you just wish you had white-girl hair?”Abby allegedly said.

When Nia said “No,”  Abby replied: “Oh, really? Like you don’t think it would be much easier?”

Nia was notably the only black dancer consistently in Abby’s competition team. In her memoir, she also alleges that Abby would make comments on her body, linking her “bad” dancing to the body type of African Americans.

“Well, you know your people have flat feet,” Abby allegedly said once.

Nia wrote: “At one point, Abby talked about the size of my thighs in the dressing room. She implied that I was fat because I was not working hard enough.”

According to Nia, many of the most problematic scenes with Abby were cut out, as she claims: “[Production] protected her [Miller] more than they protected me in those situations.”

View this post on Instagram.

A post shared by Nia Sioux (@niasioux)

In 2020, Abby faced a lot of backlash for her alleged racism throughout Dance Moms. She posted an Instagram statement admitting that she was racially ignorant and claimed she was trying to better herself.

“I realise that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance,” the 60-year-old said. “No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognise that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

Abby Lee Miller and Lifetime have been contacted for comment

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Book Celebrity Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Alan Carr reveals the wholesome reason he got so emotional in the Celebrity Traitors final

Right, here’s how to do the ‘your algorithm’ trend that’s all over Instagram right now

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Latest
chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues