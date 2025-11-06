The Tab
Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

I’m traumatised x

Harrison Brocklehurst

This year, more than any other year, my entire social media was taken over by the most insane boatload of crazy scare attractions to celebrate Halloween. I literally have not been able to move for monsters and mayhem, and I’ve sort of been overloaded by how wild these are getting in the UK and beyond. Now Halloween is all wrapped up nicely and most of us survived in one piece, here’s a quick rundown of the wildest things that went down from an abandoned theme park to the Haunted Fanta Factory.

Scare City took over an abandoned theme park

Do you have any memories of going to Camelot as a kid? I had a bizarre hyperfixation with the place because it wasn’t miles away from where I lived, but mostly because I’m a proper history nerd. Since Camelot shut down it’s been a prime spot for urban explorers and some of the cursed animatronics started boosting all kinds of phobias on TikTok. But now, the place gets repurposed at Halloween and it’s honestly terrifying. Camelot becomes Scare City and it’s filled with all kinds of different scare events going on there with different theming.

@scarecityexperience It’s not over until we say so…🩸 Join us for your very own night before Christmas this Friday and Saturday if you dare 🪦 Book via link in bio 🎟️🔗 #ScareCityExperience #ScareCity #SpookySeason #HalloweenTok #NightmareBeforeChristmas ♬ This Is Halloween – awesomejasem

Literal chaos.

You can actually go to the Haunted Fanta Factory

In New York City and in London, Fanta brought the Haunted Fanta Factory to life in a way that really fuses the big horror movies you love with the drink you drink by the gallon when you’re nervously slurping in the cinema. I had the privilege of going to the Haunted Fanta Factory in New York City, and as a huge horror film fan it was honestly a dream come true.

The premise is simple: In a way to bring Fanta’s collaboration with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse to life, the characters from the horror films on the iconic cans aren’t just confined to the vibey artwork on those aforementioned cans. You get to go around the space in small groups where the Fanta Factory has become Haunted by some truly iconic horror movie villains. It’s like an escape room meets a horror attraction and honestly, there are a few moments that utterly terrified me.

I went in cynical, came out buzzing – and way more scared than I thought. The Haunted Fanta Factory takes you through different rooms with your eager guide as you try and stop the horror icons from stealing the Fanta. It’s actually harder than you think, but so much fun and you get a proper good taste of not just all the wild flavours Fanta have dropped but for what makes these villains so terrifying and iconic in the first place.

The hardest room was trying to guess the flavours of the Fanta before a certain AI powered killing machine doll comes for you – and trying to decipher which is the Fanta sugar free and which is regular was honestly harder than my uni degree. The teamwork was not team working.

Less scary than some others here, but that one jump scare… OMG.

And if you want something REALLY extreme…

@liaminsidetheballer Are You Doing This? #enola #horror #halloween #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Inside The Baller

If you head to Walsall, there lies Enola – which is an extreme experience where you actually have to sign a hefty waiver before you can go in. You are warned that it’s not your usual Halloween scare maze and the actors involved can actually shave your hair off. It’s all about being a trial for a new experimental drug treatment, and obviously things don’t go as intended. Definitely only for the brave hearted and there’s a fair few TikToks showing the aftermath of going in. Looks chaos.

Whilst it might be all wrapped up now for Halloween, there’s a Christmas edition looming.

