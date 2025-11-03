From Jackie O to David Harbour, here are the most controversial 2025 celeb Halloween looks

10 hours ago

Celebrities went all in for Halloween this year. From bloody political statements to the usual dose of Heidi Klum absurdity, here are the most contraversial costumes that had everyone debating whether anyone actually gets Halloween anymore, or if it’s just gone that bit too far.

Julia Fox as Jackie Kennedy

Julia Fox doesn’t do subtle. She dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the immediate aftermath of JFK’s assassination, complete with blood stains on her pink suit. She later said it wasn’t a “costume” but a “statement”: “Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation. Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once.”

The internet disagreed: “Distasteful” was one of the kinder comments. JFK’s own grandson, political writer and commentator Jack Schlossberg, said it was “disgusting, desperate and dangerous”.

Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Winnie Harlow faced criticism for dressing as Whitney Houston at a low point in the singer’s life — referencing a 2001 BET Awards moment that many fans thought was disrespectful. She called it a tribute, but the comments section didn’t agree. One person wrote: “I meeeeeeaan to do one of her most embarrassing moments? Let that woman rest in peace.”

Winnie has since responded to the criticism, writing on Instagram: “My video wasn’t mocking Whitney. If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you’re missing her charisma, humour, talent, personality and wit.”

Lily Allen as Madeline

Singer Lily Allen dressed as Madeline, the beloved main character from the children’s book series of the same name. The look is also seemingly a nod to the media storm around the song “Madeline” on her latest album, West End Girl, in which the narrator confronts a woman named “Madeline” who allegedly slept with her husband.

She posted the look on TikTok with the caption, “Who IS Madeline though, actually?”

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Lily Allen and David Harbour’s divorce

Amelia Dimoldenberg dressed up as both halves of Lily Allen and David Harbour’s relationship drama. State trooper costume, fake beard, headphones playing Allen’s breakup track. Unhinged, but clever.

Lizzo as a mozzarella stick

Because of course she did. Lizzo turned up as a mozzarella stick, with melted cheese spilling from the costume. Completely impractical and totally ridiculous.

Heidi Klum as Medusa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum kept her Halloween crown, appearing as Medusa with a full snake headpiece and rattlesnake tail. Her husband Tom Kaulitz completed the look as a man she’d turned to stone. At this point, it’s less a costume and more a personal brand.

She looked incredible, and genuinely terrifying. However, almost every TikTok and post Heidi and her husband posted received hundreds of comments from people mentioning how Medusa is supposed to beautiful, not scary. Guess there’s no pleasing some people.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@gkbarry_, @lilyallen, @caradelevinge, @juliafox