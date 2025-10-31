The Tab

Um, why is everyone on TikTok suddenly saying having a boyfriend is embarrassing?

I’m seeing it everywhere

Hebe Hancock | Trends

Single girlies, listen up — apparently, having a boyfriend is now embarrassing. Yes, you read that right. You might have already seen it all over TikTok this week, where the topic has gone viral. But where did this all actually come from?

@reganellisxWhen Vogue writes an article saying it’s now embarrassing to have a boyfriend♬ original sound – goddess.of.survival?

Well, it all kicked off with a British Vogue article by Chante Joseph,“Is Having A Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?”, which argues that having a boyfriend has become socially uncool or even embarrassing. Now, the internet has collectively decided that being someone’s girlfriend might actually be a bit… cringe.

@abbybaffoePeriod vogue 🤏🏼♬ original sound – toxic vibe

There’s a growing trend of women soft-launching their relationships with blurry arm photos and half faces, or hard-launching… but with their partner’s face cropped out. It’s like we’re trying to erase them, but not totally erase them.

To post your boyfriend constantly now feels almost regressive, like you’re publicly centering a man in your story when we’ve all decided to be the main characters of our own life.

@sofiabutnotreallythoGotta listen to the boss♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

When the author of the original piece put out a call for comments, women flooded in with their reasons for going low key. Many admitted they were just… superstitious. One woman said she feared the “evil eye” — that showing off her happy relationship would spark jealousy strong enough to ruin it. Others were simply being practical.

“I was in a relationship for 12 years and never once posted him,” said one woman. “We broke up recently, and I don’t think I will ever post a man. Even though I’m a romantic, men will embarrass you even 12 years in, so claiming them feels so lame.”

Hard to argue with that, honestly.

Credit: Canva

“Boyfriends are out of style. They won’t come back in until they start acting right,” reads one viral comment with 10,000 likes. Even women in relationships will make fun of men online, half in solidarity with single women and half because being too into your boyfriend is now culturally icky.

Once upon a time, being single was a cautionary tale (cue the “you’ll die alone with cats” rhetoric). Now, it’s aspirational — another rejection of the tired, heterosexual fairytale that never really benefitted women in the first place.

@celsiusgay Having a boyfriend is embarrassing now. Thanks bitch vogue @British Vogue @Vogue #fyp #foryou #gay #vogue #boyfriend ♬ She’s So Gone – Naomi Scott

Maybe the point isn’t that having a boyfriend is embarrassing — it’s that performing your relationship online is.

We’ve all been conditioned to treat relationships like status symbols, proof that we’ve achieved something. But now, being mysterious, private, or even unavailable is the new flex.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends

Read Next

TikTok influencer ex cheated sister clip

Influencer exposes ex who cheated with his sister, and the shocking saga has gone viral on TikTok

That really annoying ‘what’s going on’ trend everyone’s doing on TikTok, explained

Kim Kardashian moon

Erm, so Kim Kardashian just admitted that she thinks the moon landing was completely faked

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis