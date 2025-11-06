The Tab
Miss Mexico director apologises

Director apologises after calling Miss Mexico ‘dumb’ during event that sparked viral walkout

This was his third public apology since the incident

Suchismita Ghosh

Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil apologised after publicly calling Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, “dumb” during a Miss Universe pre-pageant event in Thailand.

At the sashing ceremony on 3 November, Itsaragrisil questioned Bosch about why she hadn’t posted about Thailand’s promotional events online and accused her of “not following the rules.” When Bosch tried to explain, he interrupted her, raising his voice and saying, “If you follow the orders from your national director, you are dumb.”

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, led to a walkout by several contestants,  including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, and triggered widespread backlash.

So, what did he say in his apology?

After the backlash, Itsaragrisil appeared emotional during a live streamed apology on his Instagram. He said, “If someone doesn’t feel comfortable, if anyone feels affected, I want to apologise to everyone. I already spoke and apologised to the rest of the girls in the room, about seventy-five girls.”

However, many viewers noted that he once again failed to mention Fátima by name. This was his third public apology since the incident.

Earlier, he had issued a brief statement on Facebook, saying he was “sorry if anyone felt uncomfortable.” He also claimed to have already apologised privately to the contestants present at the event. Later, during a press appearance at the welcome ceremony, he became emotional again. He bowed before the contestants and said that he “had no idea how big this issue would become.”

In response, Miss Universe Organisation President Raúl Rocha Cantú released a statement on Facebook condemning Itsaragrisil’s actions. “What happened was unacceptable. No woman deserves to be insulted or humiliated,” Cantú said. “The Miss Universe platform was created to uplift women, not to divide or degrade them.”

Cantú confirmed that Itsaragrisil’s participation in future Miss Universe events will be restricted. Also, a special delegation led by CEO Mario Bucaro will travel to Thailand to ensure “respect, transparency, and safety for all contestants.”

Meanwhile, Fátima Bosch said in Spanish that she “wasn’t afraid to speak up” and came to Miss Universe “to be a voice for all women.”

