Laura Wasser

Meet the ‘bad-ass’ woman who inspired All’s Fair, the confidante Hollywood calls in crisis

Is there a celeb she hasn’t represented?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Though Ryan Murphy’s new show, All’s Fair, is not necessarily inspired by a true story, elements of the story and Kim Kardashian’s character were directly inspired by the real-world lawyer, Laura Wasser.

Following the divisive success of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Ryan Murphy has moved on to the shockingly unsuccessful legal drama, All’s Fair. Despite boasting some of the biggest talent out there – and Kim Kardashian – it was widely slammed in the reviews and recieved a rare 0 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Why do I now want to watch it more?

Laura Wasser

Credit: Disney+

Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair character was inspired by Laura Wasser – so who is she?

Laura Wasser, who is also a consultant writer on All’s Fair, is an American lawyer who primarily works in family law and, specifically, messy celebrity divorces. In fact, she represented Kim Kardashian in all three of her divorces.

“Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom’s attorney during her divorce with my dad,” Kim told PEOPLE. “So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she’s been.”

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, the daughter of another high-powered lawyer, Dennis Wasser. After graduating from U.C. Berkeley and Loyola Law School, she joined her father’s firm before moving on to Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. She’s the Wasser, in case that wasn’t clear.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Leaked: Huge MAFS UK couple swap as pair hooked up on a secret post show holiday

“I went to high school with a lot of people who are in the entertainment industry behind the scenes. Business managers, agents, entertainment attorneys,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “If their client was getting divorced, they’d be like, ‘Call Laura Wasser.”

Ironically, she no longer believes in marriage

Though Laura has been married before, she had her two kids with long-term boyfriends and does not believe in the concept of marriage itself. Perhaps that’s why she’s the perfect divorce lawyer?

She explained: “I was married once for about five minutes. I’m not the best person to ask about relationship advice.

“I also think, frankly, for most people, human beings were not meant to mate for life. If you’ve found someone and you’re with that person and you guys are together until death do you part, you’re blessed and that’s fantastic.

“But a lot of people do not find that to be the case. So I think it’s better for children and people in general to be in a happy house, to be in a happy relationship. If you’re not in a happy relationship, don’t let your kids grow up seeing two miserable people that dislike each other. Move on.”

She’s represented half of Hollywood

Though we’ve already established that she represented Kim Kardashian in all three of her divorces, she’s also worked with a range of other Hollywood talent.

Besides Kris Jenner, she has worked for:

  • Angelina Jolie
  • Johnny Depp
  • Kevin Costner
  • Ariana Grande
  • Britney Spears
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Ryan Reynold

  • Christina Aguilera
  • Jennifer Garner
  • Maria Shriver
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Kelis
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Johnny Knoxville
  • Dr Dre

Suffice it to say, she is THAT girl. Unfortunately, even Laura Wasser’s years of experience couldn’t save All’s Fair from the Ryan Murphy curse, it seems.

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
