Erm, why tf isn’t there a new High Potential season two episode? Here’s the infuriating reason

Not to sound dramatic, but when the hell is the next episode of High Potential season two? The show has built off the success of season one, but after breaking a rule that hadn’t been broken since the ’90s, there won’t be another episode until 2026. Boooo!

Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes, and Javicia Leslie, High Potential is a show about a woman with an exceedingly awesome brain. As a High Potential Individual, Morgan, played by Kaitlin, is able to notice patterns and put together clues like no other. It’s often shown in a cinematic way, with Morgan putting together pieces of information that the rest of us would overlook. Naturally, she ends up working with the LAPD’s major crimes division, solving cases that would have otherwise left mere mortals stumped.

In the most recent episode, Morgan and the rest of the major crimes unit are attempting to solve the theft of a priceless artwork with the help of the new captain, played by Shameless’ Steve Howey. Clues started falling into place in the final two minutes of the episode, with Morgan clocking that the sexy art insurance guy she is making out with is actually the criminal she’s trying to catch. At the same time, the man helping Morgan to find her missing boyfriend is attacked, and the episode ends on that massive cliffhanger.

Though High Potential season two usually drops on a Wednesday, things are eerily silent over on Disney+ and Hulu right now. So again, where is my weekly dose of crime-fighting?

Okay, so when is the next episode of High Potential season two?

The most recent episode High Potential season two was *technically* a mid-season finale, meaning there’s a pretty substantial waiting period until the rest of the second season. I’m sorry to confirm that it won’t be back until January 6.

“Let’s skip the details and get right to it! The case continues when #HighPotential returns for its winter premiere Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu,” ABC said on Instagram.

As for the reason, we’ve got America’s frustrating grip on the holiday period to thank. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, and Christmas and New Year’s after that, the likes of ABC are chock full of holiday content.

Not to sound like a Scrooge, but f**k Christmas. That might sound a little over the top, but I’m not the only person who agrees that High Potential should be back sooner; today, preferably.

“I can’t believe I’ve gotta wait months for the next episode,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Uhhhh who told y’all it was okay to do a mid-season finale?!? We just got it back.”

“No more high potential until January 6th. What’s the point of anything?” someone else said.

A third wrote: “Since when did series have mid-finals and make us wait for more? No more season 2 of High Potential till January. Wtf is up with that? This is how series tank and get cancelled because of this stupid sh*t. So f*cking stupid. Making us wait for like 11 more episodes is insane.”

