It’s official: These are the top 10 spooky films everyone in the UK is watching on Halloween

2 days ago

Happy Halloween one and all! What a time to be alive, or undead. With it being Halloween and everyone obviously reaching for the best spooky film to watch tonight, you might want to know which films are the ones we’re all the most obsessed with in the UK. Luckily for you, I’ve got the data. A study compiled by OLGB compiled the top 10 spooky films people in the UK were searching for the most across the year to compile a full and definitive top 10 list of the most popular films everyone here watches on Halloween. So if you need watch inspo for tonight, here’s what everyone’s obsessing over.

10. The Shining

Should be number ONE in my opinion. All these year’s later, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece is still one of the scariest films I’ve ever seen. The terrifying performance of Jack Nicholson and the fear in the dearly departed Shelley Duvall’s eyes are stuff of legend. If you want a truly riveting ghost story look no further than the dread in the Overlook Hotel.

9. Corpse Bride

A more family friendly one here, but still extremely morbid when Tim Burton is behind it. Nothing spookier than a gothic animation about a reanimated corpse thinking she’s married to a human. Have to wow.

8. The Conjuring

MY NAME GIVES ME DIMINION OVER YOU DEMON! AND I DO KNOW YOUR NAME! Inject anything with Lorraine and Ed Warren and obvs Valak into my VEINS. The first one is still the best though.

7. Hocus Pocus

Again, utterly agog how this film isn’t number one. Nothing is actually more Halloween to me than a watch of Hocus Pocus. The Sanderson sisters returning on Halloween in Salem and all the amazing American decorations everywhere? Just so nostalgic and cosy.

6. Scream

The star studded and star MAKING slasher to end all slashers. If you ever want the definitive horror film to watch on Halloween, it’s no wonder Scream is one of the most popular where in itself it’s a celebration of horror films. I love the way it flips on conventions and manages to be thrills, laughs as well as proper scare.

5. Ghostbusters

You can’t move for Ghostbusters costumes at Halloween with good reason. Instant pop culture icons and the perfect way to kick off the top five most popular Halloween films in the UK. Just so iconic and the theme tune alone makes it a banger.

4. Coraline

Surprised to see this one so high because it doesn’t actually feel as typically Halloweeny as others on the list, but another terrifying animated corker here. The book used to scare me so much about Coraline stumbling her way through a portal to another more insidious realm with the terrifying Other Mother and her button eyes.

3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The legacy sequel to the original classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out in 2024 and its the newest addition to the top 10 most popular Halloween films in the UK. It had an all star cast of returning and new icons, with Jenna Ortega being a particularly iconic addition. Good film, but quite shocked to see it so high.

2. It

Bill Skarsgard lived up to expectations with his truly demented take on Pennywise, and in 2017 the It remake was all anyone was talking about. A truly great refresh of the classic, and even though the part two was abysmal that part one is still an absolute hoot. So loved is its legacy that the franchise just released the Welcome To Derry spin-off this year.

1. Beetlejuice

Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic. Tim Burton really is the Halloween master with three films in the most popular on Halloween in the UK list. Everyone cooked with GAS to make this banger and it actually never gets old.

Which are you watching tonight, then?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.