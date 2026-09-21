‘Not what I signed up for:’ Why isn’t Shekinah at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All?

Part one of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All episode is airing tonight, September 21, and Shekinah Guven will not be in it. She just got into an argument with Thaís, so here’s why Shekinah isn’t at the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort tell all.

Shekinah just got into a huge fight with Thaís Ramone on the most recent episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort over conversations between the cast about money.

At the bar, Thaís told Kara Leona that “[Shekinah’s] trying to get people to fight,” before she screamed “shut your mouth” at Shekinah. They then started pointing fingers at each other, which led to Shekinah appearing to purposefully knock over a glass before Thaís tried to hit her.

Back in July, Shekinah revealed on Instagram that she asked producers to remove Thaís from the show. “Tons of DMS of ppl asking why security didn’t step in and help me when I was being attacked. I would love to know this also,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekinah Güven (@shekinah.guven)

“I was literally looking security right in the eyes as they SAT at the other end of the bench I was on, and you can hear me shouting at them, ‘get this b**** out of here.’ They didn’t move.”

According to Shekinah, she “refused” to film with Thaís after this, alleging that she’s “unpredictable, unhinged and violent.”

She then announced that she would not be returning for the Tell All or the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. “1. The show did not protect me. 2. They knew they were dealing with fragile marriages on the verge of divorce yet they put us on two shows that were so inappropriate and sexual,” she said. “Not what I signed up for and I’m disgusted by all of it and regret my involvement.”

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