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MAFS’ Stephanie details wedding moments that producers axed, including a surprisingly odd guest

One moment was at Tyson’s ‘table of testosterone’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Last week, UK viewers of MAFS Australia watched as Stephanie Marshall got married to Tyson Gordon. A match made in conservative heaven? Or a disaster waiting to happen? Only time will tell… or the spoilers already on the internet from Down Under.

As one of this year’s intruder couples, time was of the essence for Tyson and Stephanie. MAFS producers savagely cut moments at the best of times, let alone when they need to cram in extra weddings, honeymoons, and check-ins with the other couples.

Naturally, there were moments in Stephanie and Tyson’s wedding that we didn’t get to see. One was a particularly cute moment between Stephanie and the existing couples.

“Those moments were the nicest moments of the night, meeting Alissa, Rachel, Steve, David, Julia and Grayson. I really found comfort in those moments, because obviously they knew exactly what I was going through, and they could even see how overwhelmed and nervous I was — and a little bit frightened, to be honest,” she told Pedestrian TV.

“They really reassured me, like, ‘Look, we all went through it, we know how you’re feeling, it gets a lot easier. It’s just all a lot right now’.”

Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

There was an odd guest at Tyson and Stephanie’s MAFS wedding

In the same interview, Stephanie recalled heading over to Tyson’s “table of testosterone” to mingle with his nearest and dearest. Thought it was a “really nice” moment, there was a surprising guest at that table.

“I was just getting to know his mates and who was there to support him, his dad and his uncle. They were both lovely,” she explained. “And even his orthodontist, who was there. I thought it was strange that his orthodontist was there. I thought, okay, not your mum?”

So, now I have about a dozen questions: Why wasn’t Tyson’s mum there? If Tyson’s dad and uncle are nice, why is he such a red flag? Just how close is Tyson with his orthodontist?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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