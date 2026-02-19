‘I didn’t consent’: Woman tells jury how Oxford Brookes University student raped her
‘I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that’
TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.
A woman has told the jury she was “raped” by a fellow student while they were both studying at Oxford Brookes University.
Fraser Bonar is currently on trial at Oxford Crown Court, charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault on a female by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault on a female. The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.
The jury has heard the alleged offences took place when both Bonar and the complainant were students at Oxford Brookes University, in September 2021. The alleged offences took place over two separate encounters, according to prosecution barrister Jonathan Stone.
Defence barrister Alex Taylor-Camara alleged the sexual activity was consensual, but the jury heard from the complainant herself on February 17th.
The woman denied the interaction was consensual, saying: “That’s not correct. I was quite violently ill in the toilet and for some reason he wanted to have sex with me whether I wanted to or not. He knew I was seeing someone else. I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that.”
The woman then recalled how Bonar got undressed and asked if he could touch himself.
The woman described feeling terrified of Bonar the following morning, struggling to process what had happened, and being scared of developing an STI or falling pregnant.
She added: “I didn’t know what he was going to do. I tried everything to keep him away. He knew where I lived, I had to keep him happy if I wanted to stay alive.”
The jury then saw an extensive list of messages between the two, following the first incident.
When asked why she continued to message him, the complainant said: “I was in shock to be honest. I didn’t want him to become more aggressive. He was always showing up everywhere.”
The trial is currently ongoing.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons