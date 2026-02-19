‘I didn’t consent’: Woman tells jury how Oxford Brookes University student raped her

‘I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that’

2 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.

A woman has told the jury she was “raped” by a fellow student while they were both studying at Oxford Brookes University.

Fraser Bonar is currently on trial at Oxford Crown Court, charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault on a female by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault on a female. The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

The jury has heard the alleged offences took place when both Bonar and the complainant were students at Oxford Brookes University, in September 2021. The alleged offences took place over two separate encounters, according to prosecution barrister Jonathan Stone.

Defence barrister Alex Taylor-Camara alleged the sexual activity was consensual, but the jury heard from the complainant herself on February 17th.

The woman denied the interaction was consensual, saying: “That’s not correct. I was quite violently ill in the toilet and for some reason he wanted to have sex with me whether I wanted to or not. He knew I was seeing someone else. I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that.”

The woman then recalled how Bonar got undressed and asked if he could touch himself.

She said: “I’d had zero experience with anyone sexually, so I just rolled over and he got into the bed. I just wanted to sleep, I felt awful. I didn’t want to see him touching himself. It wasn’t sex because I didn’t consent, it was rape. I have never been confronted with a situation like that, I just froze.

“He pulled my clothes off, I told him no from the beginning. There was no way I wanted to have sex with him and he knew this. I tried everything and he didn’t care.”