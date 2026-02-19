The Tab

‘I didn’t consent’: Woman tells jury how Oxford Brookes University student raped her

‘I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that’

Sienna Wilson | News

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.

A woman has told the jury she was “raped” by a fellow student while they were both studying at Oxford Brookes University.

Fraser Bonar is currently on trial at Oxford Crown Court, charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault on a female by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault on a female. The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

The jury has heard the alleged offences took place when both Bonar and the complainant were students at Oxford Brookes University, in September 2021. The alleged offences took place over two separate encounters, according to prosecution barrister Jonathan Stone.

Defence barrister Alex Taylor-Camara alleged the sexual activity was consensual, but the jury heard from the complainant herself on February 17th.

The woman denied the interaction was consensual, saying: “That’s not correct. I was quite violently ill in the toilet and for some reason he wanted to have sex with me whether I wanted to or not. He knew I was seeing someone else. I thought I was just going to sleep on the sofa, I didn’t think I would be attacked like that.”

The woman then recalled how Bonar got undressed and asked if he could touch himself.

She said: “I’d had zero experience with anyone sexually, so I just rolled over and he got into the bed. I just wanted to sleep, I felt awful. I didn’t want to see him touching himself. It wasn’t sex because I didn’t consent, it was rape. I have never been confronted with a situation like that, I just froze.
“He pulled my clothes off, I told him no from the beginning. There was no way I wanted to have sex with him and he knew this. I tried everything and he didn’t care.”

via Wikimedia Commons

The woman described feeling terrified of Bonar the following morning, struggling to process what had happened, and being scared of developing an STI or falling pregnant.

She added: “I didn’t know what he was going to do. I tried everything to keep him away. He knew where I lived, I had to keep him happy if I wanted to stay alive.”

The jury then saw an extensive list of messages between the two, following the first incident.

When asked why she continued to message him, the complainant said: “I was in shock to be honest. I didn’t want him to become more aggressive. He was always showing up everywhere.”

A spokesperson for Oxford Brookes University said: “We do not comment on individual cases, however Oxford Brookes University does not tolerate any form of violence from or towards any of our students.
“Our reporting system allows students to raise any concerns they may have and if concerns are raised, we take them extremely seriously. Our student welfare team is also available to support students. We urge any students concerned about sexual violence to seek advice and guidance from them.”

The trial is currently ongoing.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Sienna Wilson | News

