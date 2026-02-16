Here are the seven best spots in London to fulfil your cravings this Pancake Day

3 hours ago

Getting tired of all the Valentine’s Day posts on your feed? Luckily, a much better day is right around the corner.

Of course, this is Pancake Day, celebrating the best desserts on the planet. Unsurprisingly, London has no shortage of eateries that serve amazing pancakes ready for you to celebrate the truly greatest day of February.

Here’s a list of seven restaurants and cafes which are known for their excellent pancakes.

1. Where the Pancakes Are

Located in Fitzrovia, London Bridge and Battersea, Where the Pancakes Are is an all-day pancake eatery. It uses high welfare eggs and serve an alternative vegan batter, so everyone can enjoy its pancakes.

Its sweet options include Black forest berries and banoffee marshmallow. If you want one of the classics, simple maple syrup or lemon and sugar pancakes are also available. Its savoury options include Pulled beef pastrami and English breakfast. Prices range from £8.50 to £17.

2. Crepeaffaire

A popular chain, Crepeaffaire has shops all over the UK. Its London shop is in Islington, just a short tube ride away from several London campuses. Its menu is extensive- savoury options include Hoisin Duck and Korean Fried Chicken, and sweet options include nutella and banana split.

It’s also introduced plenty of vegan options, and if you don’t fancy a large portion, mini pancakes are also available.

3. Bill’s

Another large chain with shops all over London, including in Covent Garden, Soho and London Bridge, Bill’s is known for its delicious pancakes.

All of its pancake options are £12.50 and consist of five buttermilk pancakes with your choice of topping. Options include berries and whipped vanilla cream, smoked streaky bacon and triple chocolate.

4. Drunch

A perfect place for brunch, Drunch mainly serves savoury foods, but it also has a selection of sweet pancakes to be enjoyed.

You can go simple and get nutella, berries and hazelnuts, or you could also go for something a bit more filling such as its creme patissiere, berries, banana, pistachio and maple syrup pancake. All pancakes are £15.95. Drunch has several locations including Mayfair, Oxford Circus, Regent’s Park and Notting Hill.

5. Balans

Established in Soho in 1987, Balans has plenty of options both during the day and late at night. From midnight onwards you can enjoy American pancakes, vegan pancakes and fried chicken pancakes- the perfect snack after a night of clubbing, and the best way to start or end your Pancake Day in style.

Prices usually range from £14 to £15.50, but on Pancake Day, you can get bottomless pancakes for just £15.

6. The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club’s short stack pancake dishes comprise of three pancakes, whipped butter and maple syrup with a choice of two other toppings. Sweet options include bananas, sour cherry cream and mixed berries, and savoury options include bacon, eggs and hash browns.

Its larger plates include the All American, with bacon, sausage, potatoes, eggs and maple syrup, and The Big Stack, with bacon, hash browns, sausage patty, cheese, onions and egg. If you’re feeling adventurous, blueberry pancakes topped with bacon will provide the perfect blend of sweet and savoury.

There’s several branches across London, including Angel, Hoxton and St Pancras.

7. Sarava Creperie

Located in Brixton, Sarava (until recently known as Senzala) has a wide range of sweet and savoury pancakes.

If you enjoy the classics there are plenty of options for you- lemon and sugar, nutella, and Belgian chocolate, amongst others. More filling options include Banana Scotch, Coco Loco and Ferrero. If you fancy something savoury, it even serves king prawn or tuna pancakes.

Prices range from £3.90 and £10.20, making it one of the more affordable spots in the city.

