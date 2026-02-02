Man attempted to set fire to a car outside Cambridge University student accommodation

4 hours ago

A man has plead guilty to arson after he attempted to set fire to a car near Cambridge University student accommodation.

Patryck Malinowski was sentenced on Friday 23rd January at Cambridge Crown Court for arson-related charges committed near St Catherine’s College last year.

According to Cambridgeshire Police Court News, the 45-year-old got into an enclosed courtyard at St Catherine’s College on Saturday 11th January 2025 at around 11pm.

Malinowski was challenged by a college porter, who requested multiple times that he leave the premises.

Malinowski refused, swearing and asserting that he “wasn’t going anywhere”.

As the porter walked away, Malinowski smashed a beer bottle on the ground while sitting in his wheelchair. He then threw a full bottle of wine at the porter.

Although Malinowski then left the gated courtyard, he remained close to the railings. He reached through them to set fire to a laundry basket that was in the courtyard. The porter successfully extinguished the fire.

Malinowski left for the car park, where he set a rubbish bin on fire, before attempting to set fire to a car with an open fuel cap.

Further damages were caused when he punched the car’s offside wing mirror, leaving two dents. He tried to light a handful of grass and twigs which he had inserted into the fuel cap, but the lighter failed.

The police arrested him soon afterwards.

Malinowski was responsible for around £800 of damages.

After pleasing guilty to arson and attempted arson, Malinowski was sentenced to one year in prison. Two further counts of common assault and criminal damage were ordered to lie on file.

PC Bethan Joyce, who investigated the case, said: “Malinowski showed a clear disregard for the safety of others by attempting to start fires in multiple locations and acted aggressively towards the porter who was simply doing his job”.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the porter, the fire was contained before it could cause any significant harm. I’m pleased Malinowski has now been brought before the courts and held accountable for his actions.”

A St Catharine’s college spokesperson said: “In January 2025, our Head Porter wrote to students living in or likely to be visiting the site in question to commend the porter and our students who supported the porter during what was an unusually difficult night on duty.”

Featured image via Cambridgeshire Police