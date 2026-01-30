The Tab

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Eve Radford | News

The University of Edinburgh’s Accommodation, Catering and Events service (ACE) spends an eye-watering sum of money each year on pest control in student accommodation.

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) conducted by The Edinburgh Tab reveals the  annual cost has been growing exponentially year on year.

The spend in 2022 was £37,507, compared to a projected spend of £60,400 in 2025.

The university told The Edinburgh Tab there can be many pest control related financial transactions for a singular issue, such as the initial call-out, external contractor repair work and ongoing prevention work.

ACE provides residential accommodation for over 10,000 students at over 40 different locations in the city. It takes responsibility for assessments and follow-up visits to assess if pest control has been successful.

The university also commented that ACE proactively undertakes preventative work in high risk areas for pest prevention.

University accommodation is not the only victim of rodent infestations. In all areas of the city, Edinburgh residents are becoming increasingly concerned by the growing population of rats and mice.

According to pest control officers, this problem is thought to have worsened since the lockdowns during Covid-19 due to the prolonged periods of empty streets.

These officers have also suggested that a lack of rubbish disposal has been attracting vermin throughout the city centre.

The number of “service requests”  involving rats to the council has increased year on year. These requests typically pertain to infestations which need to be controlled.

Residents have claimed that rats have been chewing through water mains, walls and electric sockets, which has left some, particularly the elderly, afraid to leave their homes.

Due to the growing number of reports about infestations across the city, Edinburgh Council have been looking into opening a specific task force to tackle the problem.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Jack Keating ex miss him

Jack Keating’s ex reveals adorable update about their little girl whilst he’s in the villa

An SNP councillor made this call for action at a council meeting in September 2025, saying: “There is a recurring theme of infestations that are happening on council-owned land that is not being maintained.”

This echoes a complaint from a woman in Blackburn in December 2025, who said that the problem stemmed from being next to council-owned properties that weren’t being appropriately protected from the problem.

There was a verbally agreed motion by the council to explore setting up the task force, but there have been no further developments since September 2025.

Featured image via Wiki Commons. 

Eve Radford | News
Latest

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?