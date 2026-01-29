The Tab

House next to University of York goes on sale for £180,000

A one-bedroom home just a short walk from campus has hit the market

Shannon Downing | News

A one-bedroom house next to the University of York has gone on sale for £180,000.

The property is located near Halifax College in Heslington.

Estate agents say it could suit students, staff, or investors.

A quirky one-bedroom house located next to the University of York has hit the property market, with an asking price of £180,000. The terraced home is located on Moor Lane in Heslington, just a short walk from campus, making it one of the closest residential properties currently for sale near the university.

‘Ideal for anyone studying or working at the university’

The property, which is being marketed by Yopa, is being pitched as a potential option for those studying or working at the University of York.

According to the listing, the home would be “ideal for anyone studying or working at the university, first time buyers, investors or a single person or couple”.

Inside, the house features an open plan living and kitchen area on the ground floor, with stairs leading up to the first floor bedroom.

Upstairs also includes a shower room and a separate dressing room or office space, making it suitable for home working.

‘A short walk from the University of York campus’

The listing highlights the property’s proximity to campus, as well as its wider transport links.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “It is conveniently situated a short walk from the University of York campus within the popular Heslington area where there are many shops and amenities along.”

They added that the house is also well connected to the rest of the city.

“It is also on a bus route to and from York City Centre where you will also find York Railway Station with good rail connections including to and from London.”

Alongside the £180,000 asking price, the property comes with an £82 per quarter service charge. It also falls under band A council tax.

With York’s housing market remaining competitive, particularly close to campus, the property is likely to attract interest from buyers looking to live within walking distance of the University of York.

Featured image via Google Maps

